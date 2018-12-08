Citroen's Glasses Will Help Overcome Motion Sickness

Citroen has launched the world's first glasses that stop motion sickness in adults and children over the age of ten. They're called Seetroen glasses and according to the company, they provide a solution for the widespread problem that affects over 30 million people. One in three people experience travel sickness symptoms at least once in their life.

Initially developed for sailors, Citroen has adapted the technology so that it can be used on any means of transport. The Seetroen glasses were developed by Boarding Ring, a start-up company based in Var, south of France. The technology is a patented and tested paramedical solution that has an effectiveness rating of 95 per cent.

The white soft-touch plastic glasses were designed by 5.5, a collective design studio based in Paris.

The rings that surround the eyes both along the frontal axis (right / left) and sagittal axis (front / back), feature a coloured moving liquid. The liquid simulates the horizon and resolves the conflict between the senses that causes the sickness.

Now that you know the design, let's get down to how this works. As soon as initial symptoms of motion sickness are experienced, the glasses should be worn. After 10 to 12 minutes, the glasses will allow the mind to resynchronise with the movement perceived by the inner ear while the eyes are focused on an immobile object such as a smartphone or a book. The glasses can then be removed for the remainder of the journey.

There are no lenses in the glasses so they can be shared with travelling companions.

The Seetroen glasses can only be used by adults and children aged ten or over, as this is when the inner ear has finished growing. This also enables them to be worn over prescription glasses.

