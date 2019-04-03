Citroen To Introduce New Digitally Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India

French carmaker Citroen today announced that it's planning to introduce a unique digitally disruptive, and omni-channel strategy to build a strong network in the Indian market. Roland Bouchara, Senior VP Sales and Marketing, India, said, "To support our range of unique new products and our in-depth study of the Indian market, we have planned for a unique customer experience which will enable us to be the new digital reference for seamless customer experience in the Indian automotive market." With this, the company plans to offer ATAWADAC (AnyTime, AnyWhere, AnyDevice, AnyContent) experience to customers.

The Groupe PSA-owned carmaker is all set to launch its first model, the Citroen C5 Aircross, in next year. The company, which is working on expanding its global network, has stated that India is an important market for Citroen and the carmaker plans to bring in a range of new products. Following the launch of the C5 Aircross, Citroen next aims to launch a new product in India every year. In fact, the company plans to grab a 2 per cent market share in India by the 2025-26 fiscal year, and this new digital strategy will help the company achieve this goal.

Citroen India's focus will be to develop lean and phygital (physical + digital) formats with a 'brick to click' orientation

Elaborating the company's new digital strategy, Bouchara further added, "Our network focus will be to develop lean and phygital (physical + digital) formats with a 'brick to click' orientation. This seamless experience will be brought alive by personalised digital sales and services process for our customers." The company has already launched its India website, and looking forward to partnerships with potential dealers in India, ahead of the dealership tour that starts from July 1, 2019.

As for production, Citroen is focused on developing models with heavy localised content. In fact, the vehicles which will come to India post the C5 Aircross will have localisation content as high as over 95 per cent. The company also has plans to export its cars which will be made at the company's facility in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

