French automaker Citroen has revealed the Ami - 100% electric car for Europe that costs just about $6000 (around ₹ 4.76 lakh). The Citroen Ami is a small city car and classifies as a "light quadricycle" that means it can be driven by 14-year-olds in France and 16-year-olds across the rest of Europe. The Ami looks cute, can seat two and is just about the right size for congested cities. It is the production version based on the Ami One Concept that was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show last year and will go on sale in France later this year. What also makes it special is that you can drive the Ami at a monthly subscription charge of $22 (about ₹ 1500), or rent one by the minute for as little as 0.26 Euros (around ₹ 20) via Free2Move car-sharing platform.

The Citroen Ami electric looks cute and has compact dimensions. It also comes with a panoramic sunroof

Speaking about the Ami, Vincent Cobee, Brand CEO, Citroen, said, "For 100 years, Citroen has always been innovative and creative in democratising freedom of movement. This year, Citroen has come up with a new urban mobility solution accessible to everyone: compact, protective, 100% electric, without driving licence, and affordable. Ami - 100% electric aims to be a real breakthrough in enabling urban mobility, a solution in sync with new modes of consumption. This great idea was a concept one year ago. We are proud that we have made it happen today."

The Citroen Ami look extremely cute and its dimensions are puny, to say the least. The model is 2410 mm long, 1390 mm wide, and 1520 mm high. The little electric car rides on the comparatively large 14-inch wheels. The car has a tall stance and the body panels are simple in design to keep costs in check. However, it does get a panoramic sunroof as standard that should bring a sense of space in the cabin while the side windows open by manually tilting upwards, a nod to the Citroen 2 CV.

The interiors offer bare minimum in terms of features, but the driving position is on par with full-sized cars

The interior is stripped down and you will have to connect your smartphone to a Bluetooth speaker to meet your acoustic needs. You also get an app to will tracks the charge status, range, and maintenance alerts. It will also tell you where the nearest charging station is located. Citroen says that the Ami offers the same body height and driving position as a full-size car that should make the driver more protected on public roads.

The power figures though aren't overwhelming, to say the least. The quadricycle is powered by a 5.5 kWh battery pack and a 6 kW motor that allows for a range of 70 km and a top speed of 45 kmph. The battery pack is similar to an electric two-wheeler and Citroen says the electric car can be fully charged via a standard European 220-volt socket in three hours.

