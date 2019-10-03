Citroen Introduces Leasing Service In The Indian Market

Citroen is all set to start operations in India in 2021 and the French brand has been trying to build up the hype before its arrival. Earlier it had announced to introduce a new digital strategy in a bid to build a strong network in India and now it has partnered with ALD to roll out full leasing service. The new Citroen lease offering will provide new-age mobility solutions for individuals, small and medium -sized businesses, corporate and public sector.

Commenting on the new leasing initiative, Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Citroen India says, "We are inspired by India and we are committed to provide the best-in-class car ownership experience to our customers. Leasing is one of the favourite ways to have a car across the world and in India, it is slated to grow at a rapid speed. Citroen Lease will be available across the entire product line-up at an attractive monthly lease rental. We are confident that our customers will benefit from this collaboration."

Citroen will enter the Indian market in 2021 with the C5 Aircross compact SUV which is 4500 mm long and is underpinned by Groupe PSA's EMP2 platform. Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0 litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine which are mated to an eight-speed auto transmission as standard. These drivetrains (engine + gearbox) are already being manufactured at the Hosur plant for exports. The cabin is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch TFT-digital instrument screen and gets 20 new age driver assistance features.

