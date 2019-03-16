New Cars and Bikes in India

Citroen India To Unveil Its First Model On April 3

Citroen had exclusively confirmed to carandbike that the C5 Aircross will be the French carmaker's first model in India and has scheduled its India unveil on April 3.

View Photos
The Citroen C5 Aircross will be the French carmaker's first model in the Indian market.

Highlights

  • The Citroen C5 Aircross will be the company's first model in India.
  • The Citroen C5 Aircross will be locally assembled in India.
  • The Citroen C3 Aircross is also under evaluation for our market.

carandbike had exclusively confirmed that the C5 Aircross will be the French carmaker's first model in the Indian market and will be locally assembled here using about 70 per cent of the local contents at Groupe PSA's Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu. The Indian-spec Citroen C5 Aircross which made its first public appearance last year will be unveiled on April 3. It's just been a few days that Citroen brand was affirmed by the PSA Groupe for India and the company has decided to showcase its first model.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Will Be The Company's First Model For India

The Citroen C5 Aircross is also one of the design finalists for the prestigious World Car Of The Year (WCOTY) design award. It measures 4500 mm long and is underpinned by Groupe PSA's EMP2 platform which will also spawn a plug-in Hybrid variant at a later date. Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0 litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine which are mated to an eight-speed auto transmission as standard. These drivetrains (engine + gearbox) are already being manufactured at the Hosur plant for exports. The cabin is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch TFT-digital instrument screen and gets 20 new age driver assistance features. The Citroen C5 Aircross, when launched, will compete with the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tuscon in India.

Also Read: Citroen To Bring Back Group PSA's Legacy To India

0q24n9vk The Citroen C3 Aircross is also under evaluation for the Indian market.

We also gave you a list of the models which Citroen may be considering for the Indian market. According to our sources in its European headquarters, Citroen is also evaluating the C3 Aircross as the second model for India which will likely be launched in FY2021 after its scheduled facelift. The facelifted Citroen C3 Aircross will also be assembled at the Hosur plant which Citroen has established along with the CK Birla Group under a 50:50 Joint venture. The French marque has invested ₹ 600 crore in the plant so far and has a manufacturing capacity to produce 200,000 powertrains and 300,000 transmissions.

Also Read: Here Are 5 Citroen Models That Could Be Considered For India

0 Comments

Further investments will be made to target manufacturing 50,000 units of passenger vehicles annually as the company is planning to launch its first model in India in 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Citroen C5 Aircross Citroen Cars India Citroen Citroen Cars Citroen C3 Aircross Citroen concept crossover Citroen India Citroen India plans Citroen Local Assembly Citroen PSA Citroen SUV Citroen SUV India Citroen concept SUV Citroen India First Model

Latest News

Citroen India To Unveil Its First Model On April 3
Citroen India To Unveil Its First Model On April 3
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From April 2019
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From April 2019
Elon Musk Says Tesla Likely To Come To India In 2019
Elon Musk Says Tesla Likely To Come To India In 2019
New Yamaha MT-15: All You Need To Know
New Yamaha MT-15: All You Need To Know
U.S. SEC Sues Volkswagen, Ex-CEO Over Alleged Emissions Fraud On Investors
U.S. SEC Sues Volkswagen, Ex-CEO Over Alleged Emissions Fraud On Investors
BMW Blames Trade Headwinds, Emissions Tests For Weaker 2018
BMW Blames Trade Headwinds, Emissions Tests For Weaker 2018
2019 Ford Figo Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.15 Lakh
2019 Ford Figo Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.15 Lakh
Audi Seeks Closer Ties To Porsche In Cost-Cutting Drive
Audi Seeks Closer Ties To Porsche In Cost-Cutting Drive
Yamaha MT-15 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.36 Lakh
Yamaha MT-15 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.36 Lakh
Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Revealed
Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Revealed
Virtual Pedestrians Pave Way To Safer Roads For Driverless Cars
Virtual Pedestrians Pave Way To Safer Roads For Driverless Cars
Audi Plots Overhaul To Regain Lost Ground To BMW, Mercedes
Audi Plots Overhaul To Regain Lost Ground To BMW, Mercedes
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
MotoE: All 18 Moto E Electric Race Bikes Destroyed In Fire At Jerez
MotoE: All 18 Moto E Electric Race Bikes Destroyed In Fire At Jerez

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 9.11 - 12.72 Lakh *
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
₹ 21.13 - 26.56 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities