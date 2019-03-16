Citroen C5 Aircross: What We Know So Far

Citroen is a brand known for its quirky design and it has been maintaining the legacy even with its new models. It's one of the latest entrants to the Indian market and as we have exclusively reported, it will be making its foray with the C5 Aircross which is also one of the finalists for the prestigious World Car Of The Year (WCOTY) award this year. 2021 is when the brand will start operations in India and while there is still time for the C5 Aircross to go on sale, we have some details about the India-spec model. Read on to find out.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and it will be assembled using about 70 per cent local contents. It measures at 4500 mm in length and can sit up to five people.

It will be assembled at Groupe PSA's Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu which has been set-up in a joint-venture with the CK Birla Group and the French carmaker has so far invested ₹ 600 crore in India.

The Citroen C5 Aircross range will use the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine both of which are already being manufactured in the Hosur plant for exports.

The cabin of the Citroen C5 Aircross will be equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen along with a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument screen. It will get 20 new age driver assist features.

Citroen will position the C5 Aircross on the upper spectrum of the compact SUV segment where it will take on the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tuscon and Volkswagen Tiguan.

The Citroen is targeting manufacturing 50,000 units of the C5 Aircross in the first year part of which will be exported.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be unveiled in the Indian market on April 3, which is next month.

