Citroen 19_19 Concept Makes Global Debut At Viva Tech 2019

Marking its 100-year anniversary, French carmaker Citroen has officially unveiled an all-new concept model at the Viva Tech 2019. The company has christened it Citroen 19_19 Concept, highlighting the brand journey from 1919 to 2019 and says that the concept car is unconventional, future-looking and constraint-free. Designed for long-distance travelling, the fully electric Citroen 19_19 concept car comes with an exceptional range of 800 km, proving that electric drive trains are eminently compatible with long journeys. Furthermore, the car also comes with a bunch of autonomous driving technologies.

Citroen 19_19 Concept has made its public debut at Viva Tech 2019

Talking about the 19_19 Concept, Linda Jackson, CEO of Citroen, said, "19_19 Concept is our technological and innovative vision of the automotive future. It conserves the fundamentals that have made Citroen what it is over the last 100 years, a Brand that listens to its customers and systematically focuses on human aspects, consistent with its 'Inspired by You' Brand signature. Design, creativity, comfort and innovation are and will remain central to Citroen's DNA, as demonstrated by 19_19 Concept."

Seen as a preview for the company future SUV, the new Citroen 19_19 was one of the biggest attractions at the technology exhibition and is inspired by the worlds of aviation and interior design. In fact, the design particularly seems to be inspired by the Wankel-powered Citroen RE-2 helicopter from the 1970s. Visually, the car seems to have come straight from the future with its torpedo style design, large and stylish LED lighting at the front and rear, and massive wheels.

The Citroen 19_19 concept resembles the fuselage of an aircraft and the transparent bubble of a helicopter

But that is not all, with the 19_19 Concept, Citroen has also worked towards taking cabin comfort to the next level. As it's designed for long-distance travelling, the cabin is suspended on a new suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions combined with smart active control and features a unique layout informed by the world of furniture with individualised seats, each one expressing a vision of comfort. For example, the front passenger seat is like a recliner chair, while the rear seat is like a couch. Furthermore, the cabin is also like you own sound bubble with extremely controlled NVH levels, as the vehicle's mapping enables messages issued by the vehicle to be sent directly to the person concerned without disturbing the other occupants.

The Citroen 19_19 concept

However, what really makes it future-ready is the smart artificial intelligence (AI) that acts as a personal assistant built into the dashboard. It can take over control of the vehicle during autonomous driving mode and interacts with passengers via a predictive and proactive system that anticipates the needs of each occupant. Also, the steering wheel remains present so that the driver can take back control of the vehicle where necessary. It can be retracted in autonomous driving mode, as can the pedal set. This provides drivers with extra room so that they can relax and take advantage of the journey.

Citroen says that the vehicle stands as a modern approach to design and technology that fosters a new automotive experience. As of now, there is no update on whether the car will go into production or not, however judging by the looks of it, there is still few years before we can see such a car on the roads.

