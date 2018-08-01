Ciaz Sales Down 100%, Maruti's Overall Sales Also Decline In July

Maruti Suzuki India today released its monthly sales reports for July 2018, and the company's total sales have gown down by 0.6 per cent compared to last year. In July 2018 the company's total sales accounted for 164,369 units, compared to the 165,346 vehicles sold during the same month in 2017. However, the biggest drop in numbers was for the Ciaz, which saw a decline of 99.2 per cent in July 2018, selling only 48 units compared to the 6,377 units sold in July 2017. This is mainly because the company is all set to launch the facelifted version of the car this month, and right now dealers are selling the cars in their stock.

In July 2018, Maruti Suzuki also saw a similar 0.6 per cent drop in domestic passenger vehicle sales, as the company sold only 152,427 vehicles, against the 153,298 units sold in July 2017. On the other hand, the company's only commercial vehicle Super Carry's sales grew by 145.1 per cent to 1,723 units, compared to the 703 units sold during the same month last year. The company said that 'Domestic sales growth in July 2018 may be seen in the context of high wholesales in July 2017'.

Maruti's utility vehicle space saw a decline of almost 5 per cent

Passenger car sales, which include its mini compact and mid-size sedans and hatchbacks, saw a marginal growth of 0.3 per cent with a sale of 112,131 vehicles, against the 111,803 cars sold in July 2017. As for the utility vehicle space, which includes the Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, and Vitara Brezza, monthly sales dropped by almost 5 per cent to 24,505, compared to 25,781 units sold during the same month last year. The Maruti Suzuki Omni and Eeco, on the other hand, together accounted for 15,791 unit, registering a marginal growth of 0.5 per cent, against the 15,714 units sold in July 2017.

Maruti's total exports during July 2018 stood at 10,219 units, compared to the 11,345 vehicles exported during the same month last year, registering a decline of almost 10 per cent.

