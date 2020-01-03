Chrysler Airflow Vision Concept To Be Showcased At CES 2020

Chrysler is bringing the Airflow Vision concept to the CES 2020. What is it, you ask? Well, the company describes it as a sculptural design concept that envisions the next generation of premium transportation. Of course, it comes packed with artificial intelligence too, but it's more or less for the customers with an on-the-go lifestyle.

Inside, UX plays a prominent role and is designed to be a captivating experience using multi-layered, high-contrast graphics and thoughtful details that provide a clean, sophisticated appearance. Built on the principles of depth, hierarchy, consistency and legibility, the user will be able to see and experience the interface in a way that is safe, easy to use and understand.

Using a menu-based format, screens can be personalized, simplified and grouped to individual needs and interests. Offering multiple display screens, the user can access needed information and determine how it's displayed. Information on the screens can be shared with all passengers by swiping, allowing each passenger to participate in the experience. Customisation and personalization are key, whether driving or acting as a co-pilot.

The company has used the dimensions and flat-load floor of the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV, which sees the cabin being roomy. Seating uses a unique slim structure that rests on a pedestal base, enhancing comfort and roominess and allowing for maximum legroom, shoulder space and personal storage for each passenger. Functional and ambient lighting enables the driver and passengers to create a personalized inner sanctum.

Outside, the Airflow Vision features an athletic profile, long wheelbase, sleek lines and wide stance that creates a dramatic persona and aggressive, yet elegant silhouette. Simplified to its purest artistic expression, the Airflow Vision reimagines a muscular body that flows into and becomes one with the wheels. The wheels are inspired by mechanical elements of an electric motor and give the sense of motion similar to the internal mechanisms of a watch.

Crystalised textures throughout the vehicle add a sense of precision and intricate transition from exterior to interior. LED crystal lighting flows seamlessly into a cross-car blade that conveys a commanding presence. The Airflow Vision's dramatic expression is completed by an Arctic White body color that conveys a sense of calm and serenity and is supported with a Celestial Blue underbody.

