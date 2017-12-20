Choreographer Remo D'souza Buys Ducati SuperSport S

Ducati has an illustrious list of celebrities turning into fans in India and globally, and bringing one home is Indian choreographer and film director Remo D'souza. The ace choreographer has recently purchased the Ducati SuperSport S, adding the versatile Italian offering to his garage. In the Star White shade, the Ducati SuperSport S is the premium version of the motorcycle and is by the most comfortable full faired motorcycle to come from the Italian bike maker. Launched earlier this year, the SuperSport S is priced at ₹ 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Remo's version though, goes one up on the hardware and also features the full Akrapovic exhaust system.

Making a career in the choreography and later as a director as well as a producer in Indian movies, Remo D'souza has made quite a name for himself in the film industry. But not many know that the ABCD series director is also a bike aficionado. Interestingly, much like D'souza, the SuperSport S also wears different hats as a city bike, track tool and a sports tourer.

The Ducati SuperSport S was designed to take up multiple responsibilities unlike the Panigale in the company's stable. The bike gets a more relaxed riding position while the engine delivery is also more linear. The SuperSport works for both new and experienced riders alike, and continues to retain the stupendous performance levels that Ducati bikes are known for.

Ducati SuperSport S looks drop-dead gorgeous, from all angles

Available in two variants - Standard and S, the Ducati SuperSport gets loaded with additional hardware on the premium S. The bike comes with full adjustable Ohlins suspension along with the Ducati quickshifter and rear seat cover as standard. Power comes from the 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree, L-Twin cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled engine tuned to produce 110 bhp at 9000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The Ducati SuperSport S comes with 3-step ABS and mulitple riding modes, while braking performance comes from Brembo.

