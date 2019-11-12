Chinese, Malaysian Companies To Develop Energy Bus For ASEAN Markets

China''s Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. and Malaysian automotive manufacturer Terus Maju Services (TMS) have signed an agreement to develop new ''energy buses'' for the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets. The agreement, signed on Monday (local time), would see the two companies jointly develop buses for Malaysia''s domestic market and other ASEAN markets including Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia, TMS managing director Loo Kok Seong was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Loo added that he was impressed with the Chinese bus manufacturer based in China''s Shandong Province during a visit, which quickly resulting in a second trip and initial testing of the products offered.

"We are committed to contributing towards alternative energy in the automotive industry and the shift towards the development of green technologies," he said, adding that the company would introduce technology and accessories for Chinese-made electric buses.

Li Jiliu, a senior manager at Zhongtong who is in charge of overseas marketing, meanwhile said that his company will provide the most advanced technology and parts to TMS, contributing to the development of Malaysia''s public transport system.

Speaking at the occasion, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said he hopes the engineering technology transfer and technical support from China help to improve the quality, safety and reliability of this type of vehicle on Malaysian roads.

Loke praised China as one of the leaders in the applications of new energy, saying that he hoped the cooperation will provide a boost for the Malaysian counterpart.

