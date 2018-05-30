Chinese Firm CFMoto Unveils 400GT Sport Tourer

Chinese motorcycle firm CFMoto has unveiled a new sport touring motorcycle, called the CFMoto 400GT. The 400GT shares its 400 cc, parallel-twin engine with the CFMoto 400NK, but is tuned to put out maximum power of around 42.2 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 34.4 Nm at 7,650 rpm, and with a maximum speed of 155 kmph. The fuel-injected engine has a compression ratio of 11.1:1 and the engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. With a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres, the 400GT certainly is built for covering long distances on the highway.

The 400GT is powered by a 400 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine making 42 bhp

The styling is clearly in-line with the model's sport touring credentials, and the bike features a wide front fairing with twin LED headlamps, and the rear view mirrors mounted on the fairing itself. With an expected kerb weight of close to 210 kg, the 400GT is no lightweight tourer. The bike features telescopic front suspension with a dual disc set-up on the front wheel and standard ABS.

Also Read: KTM Enters Into Joint Venture With CFMoto

Last year, KTM entered into a joint venture with CFMoto with the Chinese firm holding a majority stake of 51 per cent in the venture called CFMoto-KTMR2R. KTM has been retailing its motorcycle range in China in collaboration with CFMoto for several years now, and CFMoto has been distributing KTM motorcycles in China. The partnership also has CFMoto benefitting from the services of design firm Kiska, which designs a range of KTM models and sister brand Husqvarna's products.

On its part, CFMoto is known as one of the reputed motorcycle manufacturers from China, and has been developing a variety of two-wheelers and ATVs since 1989. The company has partnerships with over 1,500 companies, and the KTM connection also gives CFMoto a link to India. Bajaj Auto owns 48 per cent of KTM. The new 400GT is expected to be marketed and sold in Europe as well, but it's still uncertain whether the Chinese brand's products will ever be introduced in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.