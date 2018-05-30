New Cars and Bikes in India

Chinese Firm CFMoto Unveils 400GT Sport Tourer

The 400GT is a sport touring motorcycle from Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto and is powered by a 400 cc, parallel-twin engine.

View Photos
The CFMoto 400GT is the latest sport touring motorcycle from the Chinese firm

Highlights

  • The 400 cc parallel-twin engine makes 42 bhp of maximum power
  • The 400GT has a wide front fairing and standard hard-case panniers
  • CFMoto has a joint venture with KTM to market and distribute KTM bikes

Chinese motorcycle firm CFMoto has unveiled a new sport touring motorcycle, called the CFMoto 400GT. The 400GT shares its 400 cc, parallel-twin engine with the CFMoto 400NK, but is tuned to put out maximum power of around 42.2 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 34.4 Nm at 7,650 rpm, and with a maximum speed of 155 kmph. The fuel-injected engine has a compression ratio of 11.1:1 and the engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. With a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres, the 400GT certainly is built for covering long distances on the highway.

cfmoto 400gt

The 400GT is powered by a 400 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine making 42 bhp

The styling is clearly in-line with the model's sport touring credentials, and the bike features a wide front fairing with twin LED headlamps, and the rear view mirrors mounted on the fairing itself. With an expected kerb weight of close to 210 kg, the 400GT is no lightweight tourer. The bike features telescopic front suspension with a dual disc set-up on the front wheel and standard ABS.

Also Read: KTM Enters Into Joint Venture With CFMoto

Last year, KTM entered into a joint venture with CFMoto with the Chinese firm holding a majority stake of 51 per cent in the venture called CFMoto-KTMR2R. KTM has been retailing its motorcycle range in China in collaboration with CFMoto for several years now, and CFMoto has been distributing KTM motorcycles in China. The partnership also has CFMoto benefitting from the services of design firm Kiska, which designs a range of KTM models and sister brand Husqvarna's products.

0 Comments

On its part, CFMoto is known as one of the reputed motorcycle manufacturers from China, and has been developing a variety of two-wheelers and ATVs since 1989. The company has partnerships with over 1,500 companies, and the KTM connection also gives CFMoto a link to India. Bajaj Auto owns 48 per cent of KTM. The new 400GT is expected to be marketed and sold in Europe as well, but it's still uncertain whether the Chinese brand's products will ever be introduced in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :

Latest News

Latest Cars

BUY USED CAR

Popular Car Models

Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.83 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.78 - 4.15 Lakh *
View More
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities