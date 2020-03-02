New Cars and Bikes in India

Chinese Cities Offer Incentives To Revive Car Sales After Coronavirus Hits Market

Chinese city, Xiangta, in the southern province of Hunan, will offer people 3,000 yuan ($429) in cash if they buy a car made locally by Geely, while Guangzhou plans to reintroduce subsidies to encourage people to buy electric vehicles.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Car sales in China, the world's biggest car market, have been falling for the past two years

Two more Chinese cities that rely heavily on car manufacturing plan to offer incentives to bolster auto sales, which have been hit by the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus.

In the southern city of Guangzhou - where Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan all have joint ventures with Chinese partners - the local government plans to reintroduce subsidies to encourage people to buy electric vehicles, it said last week. It did not provide more details. Previous local subsidies were scrapped last year.

Xiangtan, a city of 3 million people in the southern province of Hunan, will offer people 3,000 yuan ($429) in cash if they buy a car made locally by Geely, state media Hunan Daily reported on Sunday.

Car sales in China, the world's biggest car market, have been falling for the past two years.

In January they dropped 18.7% from a year earlier and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects declines in car production and sales to be more significant in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), another industry body, China's auto sales dropped 89% in the first 23 days of February.

The coronavirus has killed more than 2,800 people in China and forced the temporary shutdown of many factories last month.

Guangzhou's neighbouring city of Foshan - where Volkswagen has a plant with FAW Group - announced last month that it would offer cash of 2,000 yuan for purchases of new cars and 3,000 yuan for replacement of existing cars.

Foshan's government said it will also offer subsidies to help offset the marketing expenses of auto companies.

CAAM expects China's auto sales will fall by more than 10% in the first half of the year due to the impact of the virus, a senior official told Reuters.

China's commerce ministry said last month that it would study rolling out measures to boost auto sales.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.13 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 13.3 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.52 - 7.73 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.89 - 10.62 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.25 - 5.54 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Jawa, Jawa Forty Two BS6 Launched; Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 9,928
2020 Jawa, Jawa Forty Two BS6 Launched; Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 9,928
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities