Chinese Automotive Market Looking Bright At Import Expo

Car industry professionals spoke highly of the Chinese automotive market at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded Sunday in east China's Shanghai Municipality.

Gaby Luise Wust, president of Audi China, said that the expo is expected to promote trade.

"Actually we are very excited to be here today. I think it is very special, also to see the attention of not only the Chinese top leaders, but also international top leaders for this CIIE, for this import expo exhibition for us a clear sign of the strong focus of promoting trade and so on and we are very happy to be part of it, with our booth for here from Volkswagon group," said Wust.

Charles Bronson, CEO of U.S. antique car dealer Bund on the Boulevard, was also impressed with the enthusiasm of visitors at the expo.

"It is wonderful. I'm still learning about it of course and we brought our whole pile of different size cars, from different eras and different things, I believe that we are going to be extremely successful here in this market. And so much enthusiasm, I'm so impressed with the amount of people and they are showing incredible interest with what we brought here today," said Bronson.

For Wust, the Chinese automotive market is driving the development of the global automobile market.

"I think the Chinese automotive market is still for us one of the motors of global automobile market. We pay a lot of attention for the Chinese market not only based on our history, but also looking forward," said Wust.

Zeng Hongwei, general manager and director of ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co. Ltd., prepared to continue to serve Chinese customers with its high quality products.

"We are full of confidence in China. We are rooted in China, and work in China and for China. We hope to continue to develop in China, with our advanced technology, quality products and provide service to Chinese customers," said Zeng.

The car industry professionals all had high expectations for the future orientation of automotive market in China.

"5G is a signal, so we are working on this, we are near this. I mean this type of infrastructure would be easier for us to be in the market, I think it is a fantastic strategic choice from the government," said Tom Crouch, general manager of Iveco China.

"Our future development goals are in line with China's. We look forward to continuing to support China's development with our advanced products and technologies in the future," said Zeng.

