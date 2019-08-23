New Cars and Bikes in India

China's EV Maker Nio To Cut 1200 Staff By End-September

Nio is keen to build a production base in Beijing and will likely seek a manufacturing partner, Chief Executive Officer and founder William Li said.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Nio said it would have around 7,500 staff after the cuts.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc will reduce its workforce by 1,200 staff, a company representative told Reuters on Thursday. Nio will continue to make adjustments to its staff to achieve cost reductions and efficiency, the company representative said, adding the plan would have little impact on core operations such as R&D and user services. Nio said it would have around 7,500 staff after the cuts, which is contained in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

0 Comments

Nio is keen to build a production base in Beijing and will likely seek a manufacturing partner, Chief Executive Officer and founder William Li said in May after Nio said that it would form a joint venture with Beijing E-Town International Investment and Development Co Ltd, which would invest 10 billion yuan ($1.41 billion) in the new entity.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.27 - 15.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities