New Cars and Bikes in India

China's BAIC Signaled Willingness To Increase Its Stake In Daimler: Sources

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Daimler's main Chinese joint venture partner BAIC Group signaled its intention to increase its stake in the German luxury car manufacturer last month, sources briefed on the matter said, after it built up a 5% Daimler stake in July. 

Officials at BAIC's listed company BAIC Motor Corp Ltd said at investor conferences in mid-October "both sides are willing to increase stake in the other", responding to questions about future relationship between BAIC Group and Daimler, sources said.

Daimler and BAIC were not immediately available for comment.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

