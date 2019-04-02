New Cars and Bikes in India

China Will Continue To Suspend Extra Tariffs On U.S. Vehicles, Auto Parts

In December 2018, China said it would suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months, following a truce in a trade war between the world's two largest economies

China said it would suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles

China's State Council said on Sunday that the country would continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1, in a goodwill gesture following a U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports. In December, China said it would suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months, following a truce in a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The State Council, or cabinet, said Sunday's move was aimed at "continuing to create a good atmosphere for the ongoing trade negotiations between both sides". "It is a positive reaction to the U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes and a concrete action adopted (by the Chinese side) to promote bilateral trade negotiations," the State Council said.

"We hope the U.S. can work together with China, accelerate negotiations and make concrete efforts towards the goal of terminating trade tensions."

The government also said it would announce separately when the suspension would end. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that trade talks with China were going very well, but cautioned that he would not accept anything less than a "great deal" after top U.S. and Chinese trade officials wrapped up two days of negotiations in Beijing.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were in the Chinese capital for the first face-to-face meetings between the two sides since Trump delayed a scheduled March 2 increase in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The talks are set to resume next week in Washington with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He.



Tata's Domestic Sales Grew 16% in FY'19; Registers 1% Drop In March 2019 Sales
Jaguar Land Rover India To Introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicles From 2019
U.S. To Probe Thousands Of Fires Connected To Hyundai, Kia vehicles
Royal Enfield Announces Rs. 700 Crore Investment; To Produce 9.5 Lakh Motorcycles In FY 2019-20
Hyundai Ties Up With Vodafone For Venue's eSim To Offer Free Connectivity Services
Royal Enfield Appoints Vinod Dasari As CEO
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Car Sales 2019: Hyundai Sales Grow By 2.5% In FY2018-19 As Sales Decline In March 2019
MotoGP: Marquez Takes Dominant Win In Argentina GP 2019; Rossi Finishes On Podium
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent
2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features
VE Commercial Vehicles Total Sales Decline By 7.8% In March 2019
Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19
