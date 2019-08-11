New Cars and Bikes in India

China To Push To Attract More High-Tech Manufacturers

China's Ministry of Commerce said this after the nation's exports unexpectedly returned to growth in July on improved global demand despite escalating U.S. trade pressure.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The decision was made after China saw its exports unexpectedly returned to growth in July

China will push to attract more high-tech manufacturers to set up in the world's No.2 economy, the nation's commerce ministry said late on Friday, without giving further details.

The comment came as the nation's exports unexpectedly returned to growth in July on improved global demand despite escalating U.S. trade pressure.

The Ministry of Commerce also said in its statement that it expected export volumes to "expand rapidly" in the second-half of 2019.

0 Comments

China on Tuesday said it would implement a special tax policy in the newly expanded Shanghai Free Trade Zone, granting crude oil import licenses to qualified companies and providing preferential tax policies for firms operating in artificial intelligence, civil aviation, semiconductor and biopharmaceutical sectors.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Royal Enfield Revises Service Interval To Reduce Ownership Cost
Royal Enfield Revises Service Interval To Reduce Ownership Cost
SIAM Demands Immediate Reduction In GST Rates From Government
SIAM Demands Immediate Reduction In GST Rates From Government
Royal Enfield Introduces Its Most Affordable Motorcycle Bullet 350; Prices Start At Rs. 1.12 Lakh
Royal Enfield Introduces Its Most Affordable Motorcycle Bullet 350; Prices Start At Rs. 1.12 Lakh
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities