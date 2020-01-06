China-Spec Kia Seltos Goes On Sale WIth More Features & A Longer Wheelbase

The Kia Seltos turned out to be one of the most popular nameplates in 2019 and the automaker has commenced introducing the model in other markets as well. The compact SUV was recently introduced in China as the second-generation Kia KX3 SUV and the model gets several upgrades over the India-spec version. In fact, the Kia Seltos for China gets a number of new features and different mechanical specifications including a longer wheelbase. Visually, the car is similar to the one sold in India and South Korea, the only two markets where the SUV is manufactured for the globe.

For China, the Kia Seltos or KX3 is larger in proportions measuring 4345 mm in length, 1800 mm in width and 1650 mm in height. That makes the SUV about 30 mm longer than the India-spec model and five mm taller. The wheelbase stands at 2630 mm, which is same as the Korean-spec and longer than by 20 mm over the India-spec version's 2610 mm wheelbase. Visually, the car also misses out on the vertically-stacked LED DRLs, in place for conventional fog lamps. The design though remains the same as the global version complete with the tiger-nose grille.

The aircraft-style gearshift lever is specific to the Chinese version but could be introduced on the India-spec Seltos in the future

The cabin too remains identical on the 2020 Kia KX3 but a closer look reveals the addition of a different gearshift lever on the SUV. The aircraft-styled unit also gets a digital display to tell you about the gear you are in, on the automatic version and is something we've seen on the new generation Hyundai ix25 already in China. To remind you, the new-gen ix25 is the second generation Hyundai Creta. It will be interesting then to see the all-new Creta get the aircraft-style gearshift lever.

In addition, the Kia Seltos for China comes with a panoramic sunroof similar to the MG Hector. Power on the SUV comes from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The SUV also comes with FCA Collision Assistance Ahead, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist. The China-spec Seltos is priced between 108,800 Yuan and 125,800 Yuan (around ₹ 11.20 and ₹ 13 lakh).

We could expect these features in India too when Kia decides to update the Seltos. For now, the company is fulfilling the order books with bookings crossed 100,000 units since the launch.

