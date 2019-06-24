New Cars and Bikes in India

China Scraps List Of Recommended Auto Battery Suppliers: Ministry

China, the world's largest new energy vehicle (NEV) market, has seen increased investment from South Korean battery makers LG Chem Ltd and Samsung SDI Co Ltd amid expectations for a gradual change in policy.

View Photos
China has seen increased investment from South Korean battery makers.

China has scrapped its list of recommended battery suppliers, the industry ministry said on Monday, a decision foreign companies said could open up the world's biggest market for electric vehicle batteries.

China, the world's largest new energy vehicle (NEV) market, has seen increased investment from South Korean battery makers LG Chem Ltd and Samsung SDI Co Ltd amid expectations for a gradual change in policy.

The list, which did not include foreign firms when it was first published in 2015 to spur a domestic battery sector, was abolished on Friday as part of government management reforms, the ministry said on its website. It gave no further details.

Foreign makers complained the list discouraged competition and became linked to generous subsidies for recommended domestic companies such as Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and BYD Co Ltd."We are relieved that these lists are going away, but we cannot be certain if the Chinese government is committed to abolish subsidies until they actually remove all subsidy policies," said an official at one foreign battery maker who declined to be named.

China has raised its standards for new energy vehicles (NEV) that qualify for subsidies and reduced the amount it is willing to provide to relevant companies, as it looks to wean the sector off government support.

0 Comments

Growth in NEV sales has slowed in recent months after growing rapidly in past years.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8.27 - 10.18 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 10.12 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 19.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.59 Lakh *
View More
x
Best Automatic/AMT Cars In India Under Rs. 6 lakh (2019)
Best Automatic/AMT Cars In India Under Rs. 6 lakh (2019)
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities