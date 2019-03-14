China customs lifts suspension on Tesla Model 3 imports: sources By Yilei Sun and Brenda GohBEIJING (Reuters) - China's customs authority has lifted their suspension on imports of Tesla's Model 3 after the U.S. The electric car maker made the necessary rectifications, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

China's General Administration of Customs stopped clearing Tesla Model 3 imports last week, saying that they did not have the required Chinese language warning signs and had missing or incorrect nameplate labels

Tesla said at the time that the company had reached a solution with the authorities. Tesla declined to comment and China's customs authority declined to provide immediate comment.

