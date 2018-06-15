Chennai-Born Dhivya Suryadevara Named CFO Of General Motors

General Motors Co has announced that Dhivya Suryadevara who is currently vice president of corporate finance of the company will succeed Chuck Stevens as chief financial officer of the No. 1 U.S. automaker. Suryadevara will assume responsibility of the CFO of the company from September 1, 2018. Suryadevara came to General Motors in 2005 with a bachelor's and master's degree in commerce from the University of Madras, India and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She has played an integral role in some significant deals GM has made as it has restructured operations over the past several years. This includes the divestiture of the company's European arm Opel and the acquisition of self-driving vehicle startup Cruise. She played a role in securing earlier this month a $2.25 billion investment in GM Cruise by Japanese tech giant SoftBank Group Corp.

Suryadevara has been with the company for 13 years now and according to the folks at General Motors she has helped achieve ratings upgrades from all three credit ratings agencies, completed $2 billion in notes issuance to fund discretionary pension contributions and upsized and renewed GM's $14.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Also Read: Chevrolet Quits India But Will Make Cars In India

It was in July 2017 that she was named as the Vice President, corporate finance, a job that included overseeing investor relations. She will report to Mary Barra, the Chairman and CEO of General Motors. "Dhivya's experience and leadership in several key roles throughout our financial operations position her well to build on the strong business results we've delivered over the last several years," Mary Barra, GM's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Stevens will remain with the company as an adviser until his retirement in March, the company said. Stevens has worked at GM for 40 years and became CFO in January 2014.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.