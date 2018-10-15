Chelsea FC's Didier Drogba To Be The Face Of Yokohama's Drive For More Campaign

The new campaign will address both Yokohama's existing and new retail partners, as well as customers

Japanese tyre manufacturer Yokohama today announced commencing its global 'Drive For More' sales campaign. The company's global brand ambassador, Chelsea FC legend and global football icon, Didier Drogba, will be the face of this new sales campaign and as part of it, he'll be visiting Yokohama's five key overseas markets - India, Malaysia, Vietnam, France and Iberia. The new campaign will address both Yokohama's existing and new retail partners, as well as customers who are fans of the club in each of the aforementioned regions.

Takaharu Fushimi, Managing Officer and Head of Tire Overseas Sales & Marketing Division at The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd, said, "We are pleased to announce Didier Drogba as the global ambassador for this campaign given his legendary status at Chelsea FC and his true global appeal. This campaign clearly highlights how both Yokohama and Chelsea FC are effectively collaborating to implement sales-focused activations in our key overseas markets."

The campaign will see Drogba participate in a series of B2B VIP events and a series of B2C point-of-sale initiatives including premium club-focused marketing materials and rewards, in each territory. These assets will be available for tyre-dealers in each local market to incentivise sales.

Didier Drogba, Yokohama ambassador, said: 'Chelsea has been such a huge part of my life and career, and I am so proud of the continued popularity of the club across the world. I am looking forward to working with Chelsea FC and Yokohama on this campaign, and meeting the Yokohama community and fans of the club in each of these regions'.

