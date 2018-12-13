New Cars and Bikes in India

Chef Jamie Oliver Uses The New Evoque To Help Prepare The Perfect Pakora Burger

Jamie was in fact one of the first people to drive the new Evoque and of course he did what every chef would do.

View Photos
The Evoque commands a strong design, styling and presence commands a great deal of attention

It was recently that Land Rover showcased the new second generation of the Evoque which comes 8 years after the car was first brought into the market. We've already told you a lot about the car and brought you a detailed video about it as well. The Evoque commands a strong design, styling and presence commands a great deal of attention and for a car aficionado and Chef like Jamie Oliver even more so considering he owns a Mach 1. 

He said "The brand has been around sometime now. I mean I have a Mach 1 Land Rover Aqua Green. I mean it's due for a little bit of holding up and a little bit of love but it is and it's such a beautiful thing. Putting that next to this somehow still makes sense"

Land Rover

Land Rover Cars

Range Rover

Discovery

Range Rover Evoque

Discovery Sport

Range Rover Sport

Range Rover Velar

Jamie was in fact one of the first people to drive the new Evoque and of course he did what every chef would do. Go In search of ingredients. What was he planning to make you ask? Well, he wanted to make some onion bhajiya or pakora burger. So he headed to Brick Lane, where he would gather the spices and yoghurt and of course another stop for bread rolls.  But he had to get back to base quickly and the Evoque knew its way around the shortcut. 

m702t5vg

The Evoque is built on the new Premium Transverse Architecture

Jamie sat behind the wheel of the Evoque and drove it through Bishopsgate Goods Yard,tunnelling his way through the underbelly of London. The Evoque had to wade through water too  and we already know that it can wade through 600 mm of it. A series of ramps, showed the cars prowess in tackling each of them with ease, and also gave an insight on Land Rover's new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture.  

vjpvnppg

The Evoque can wade through 600 mm of water

One of the features that came in handy during his visit to the stores was the 'ClearSight Rear View Mirror' that transformed into an HD video screen when engaged for better visibility. The Evoque is also the first vehicle to feature 'ClearSight Ground View' technology which allows the driver to virtually see through the hood and under the front end of the vehicle and this also came in handy when navigating through the tunnels as well as some tight corners.

7epkqqfg

Jamie Oliver finally managed to cook the pakora burger

0 Comments

Of course at the end it was all about the Bhaji burger and Jamie got going with dicing and shredding the ingredients for a recipe which is inspired by the onion pakora. It all came together with a dash of spice and of course the burger was the talk of the town.. or was it the Evoque?

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover with Immediate Rivals

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover
Range Rover
Maserati Levante
Maserati
Levante
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota
Land Cruiser
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche
Cayenne
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG
GLA 45
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar
F-Pace
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz
GLE-Class
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep
Wrangler Unlimited
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz
GLA-Class
TAGS :
Land Rover Evoque Range Rover Evoque Evoque

Latest News

Chef Jamie Oliver Uses The New Evoque To Help Prepare The Perfect Pakora Burger
Chef Jamie Oliver Uses The New Evoque To Help Prepare The Perfect Pakora Burger
Volkswagen In Trouble Again Over Selling Pre-Production Cars To Public
Volkswagen In Trouble Again Over Selling Pre-Production Cars To Public
TVS Rolls Out 50,000th BMW G 310 Series Motorcycle From India Plant
TVS Rolls Out 50,000th BMW G 310 Series Motorcycle From India Plant
Best Sedans Launched In 2018
Best Sedans Launched In 2018
Suzuki Hayabusa Discontinued In Europe, Will Continue To Be Sold In India
Suzuki Hayabusa Discontinued In Europe, Will Continue To Be Sold In India
Tata Motors To Increase Prices By Up To Rs. 40,000 From January 2019
Tata Motors To Increase Prices By Up To Rs. 40,000 From January 2019
Hero MotoSports Reveals 2019 Dakar Team
Hero MotoSports Reveals 2019 Dakar Team
Toyota Advances Plans To Replace Takata Airbags In 65,000 Vehicles
Toyota Advances Plans To Replace Takata Airbags In 65,000 Vehicles
Mahindra Electric And SmartE Partners To Promote Last Mile Electric Mobility Solutions
Mahindra Electric And SmartE Partners To Promote Last Mile Electric Mobility Solutions
Rolls-Royce To Switch Work To Germany Over Brexit
Rolls-Royce To Switch Work To Germany Over Brexit
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced Next Week
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced Next Week
Tesla To Showcase All-Electric Pickup Truck Concept In 2019
Tesla To Showcase All-Electric Pickup Truck Concept In 2019
Steelbird Introduces Ignyte Winter Riding Gear In India
Steelbird Introduces Ignyte Winter Riding Gear In India
2019 Porsche Macan S Gets A More Powerful Engine And Updated Chassis
2019 Porsche Macan S Gets A More Powerful Engine And Updated Chassis
Exclusive: 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV Bookings Open Unofficially
Exclusive: 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV Bookings Open Unofficially

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Land Rover Cars

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 2.04 - 4.21 Crore *
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 87.6 Lakh - 1.26 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹ 59.7 - 81.23 Lakh *
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹ 51.22 - 69.27 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.16 - 2.19 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 94.58 Lakh - 1.65 Crore *
View More
x
Volkswagen In Trouble Again Over Selling Pre-Production Cars To Public
Volkswagen In Trouble Again Over Selling Pre-Production Cars To Public
Tata Motors To Increase Prices By Up To Rs. 40,000 From January 2019
Tata Motors To Increase Prices By Up To Rs. 40,000 From January 2019
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced Next Week
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced Next Week
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities