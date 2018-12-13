Chef Jamie Oliver Uses The New Evoque To Help Prepare The Perfect Pakora Burger

It was recently that Land Rover showcased the new second generation of the Evoque which comes 8 years after the car was first brought into the market. We've already told you a lot about the car and brought you a detailed video about it as well. The Evoque commands a strong design, styling and presence commands a great deal of attention and for a car aficionado and Chef like Jamie Oliver even more so considering he owns a Mach 1.

He said "The brand has been around sometime now. I mean I have a Mach 1 Land Rover Aqua Green. I mean it's due for a little bit of holding up and a little bit of love but it is and it's such a beautiful thing. Putting that next to this somehow still makes sense"

Jamie was in fact one of the first people to drive the new Evoque and of course he did what every chef would do. Go In search of ingredients. What was he planning to make you ask? Well, he wanted to make some onion bhajiya or pakora burger. So he headed to Brick Lane, where he would gather the spices and yoghurt and of course another stop for bread rolls. But he had to get back to base quickly and the Evoque knew its way around the shortcut.

The Evoque is built on the new Premium Transverse Architecture

Jamie sat behind the wheel of the Evoque and drove it through Bishopsgate Goods Yard,tunnelling his way through the underbelly of London. The Evoque had to wade through water too and we already know that it can wade through 600 mm of it. A series of ramps, showed the cars prowess in tackling each of them with ease, and also gave an insight on Land Rover's new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture.

The Evoque can wade through 600 mm of water

One of the features that came in handy during his visit to the stores was the 'ClearSight Rear View Mirror' that transformed into an HD video screen when engaged for better visibility. The Evoque is also the first vehicle to feature 'ClearSight Ground View' technology which allows the driver to virtually see through the hood and under the front end of the vehicle and this also came in handy when navigating through the tunnels as well as some tight corners.

Jamie Oliver finally managed to cook the pakora burger

Of course at the end it was all about the Bhaji burger and Jamie got going with dicing and shredding the ingredients for a recipe which is inspired by the onion pakora. It all came together with a dash of spice and of course the burger was the talk of the town.. or was it the Evoque?

