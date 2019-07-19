CFMoto To Kick Start Online Bookings From August In India

CFMoto Motorcycles kick started its innings in India with the launch of 4 motorcycles - the 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT. For its India operations, the company has partnered with Bangalore-based AMW Motorcycles to assemble its motorcycles in the country and set-up its sales and service network. The bikes are manufactured in China and will come to India as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits. The bikes will be assembled at AMW's facility near Hyderabad. While the company has launched its products in the country, bookings for these bikes will only commence from August 5. These bookings will only be open online and deliveries of the bikes will begin from October 2019.

The range starts at ₹ 2.29 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and these of course are introductory pricing. The newly launched CFMoto motorcycles will be available for purchase at AMW dealerships coming up in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai.

The CFMoto 300NK is the most affordable motorcycle in CFMoto's India line-up.

The company has already announced a 2 year warranty on its products with an extended warranty of 3 years on offer. Expect most of the demand to be drawn in for the CFMoto 300NK given that it's the most affordable of the lot but the company has plans to enter the 400cc segment too in the next few months and we'll have all the data for you on that very soon.

