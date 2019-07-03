CFMoto India Launch Delayed Due To Mumbai Floods

The past few days have seen heavy showers in the city of Mumbai affecting the lives of local residents. The floods also led to a number of events and activities being delayed with the latest one being the CFMoto India launch. The Chinese motorcycle maker was set to enter the Indian market on July 4, 2019, in partnership with Bangalore-based AMW Motorcycles at an event in Mumbai. However, the manufacturer has delayed the launch indefinitely due to the torrential rains. CFMoto and AMW are yet to announce the new launch date for the motorcycles.

In a statement, CFMoto said that it decided to call of the event keeping attendees safety concerns in mind. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy showers until July 5, 2019, with the state government also issuing caution for those travelling.

CFMoto will be entering India with four motorcycles - 300NK, 650MT, 650GT and the 650NK. The CFMoto 300NK is a lightweight streetfighter that will take on the KTM 250 Duke, Honda CB300R and the Bajaj Dominar in the segment. The motorcycle draws power from a 292 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with 33 bhp and 20.5 Nm of peak torque. The bike is loaded with features including USD forks at the front, monoshock unit at the rear, TFT LCD instrument console, dual disc brakes, split seats, LED headlamp and more. The bike is a light 151 kg (kerb), and promises to be agile to ride. The 300NK will also be the brand's most affordable offering when it goes on sale.

The CFMoto 300NK is likely to be the manufacturer's most affordable offering in India

The other three motorcycles are 650 cc offerings powered by a twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor in different states of tune. The CFMoto 650MT is an adventure tourer and will take on the Kawasaki Versus 650, while the CFMoto 650GT is a sports tourer and lock horns against the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R. Lastly, the CFMoto 650NK is a streetfighter and will take on the Kawasaki Z650, Triumph Street Triple S, Suzuki GSX-S750 and the likes.

CFMoto is likely to reschedule the event later this month, and that's when we will get more details on the availability and pricing. The bikes will be locally assembled in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route that should keep prices competitive. The company's first dealership will open in Hyderabad followed by showrooms in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai.

