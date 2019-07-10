CFMoto Announces New Date For India Launch

The CFMoto launch event was scheduled on July 4, 2019, but was cancelled due to floods in Mumbai

Originally scheduled to make its India debut on July 4, 2019, CFMoto will now introduce its motorcycle line-up on July 19. The Chinese motorcycle maker has tied-up with Bengaluru-based AMW Motorcycles and will commence operations with four offerings - 300NK, 650NK, 650 MT and the 650GT. The launch event was postponed due to the Mumbai floods earlier this month, and will now be held in Bengaluru, where AMW is headquartered in the country. CFMoto-AMW's production facility will also be located in the city.

CFMoto will enter the premium motorcycle market in India with bikes ranging between 250-650 cc

CFMoto is bullish about the Indian market and will be bringing a host of premium motorcycles between the 250-650 cc segment. The CFMoto 300NK and the 650NK are streetfighter motorcycles and will take on the KTM 390 Duke and the Kawasaki Z650 respectively. The 300NK will be the more interesting offering as the brand's entry-level motorcycle powered by a 292.4 cc single-cylinder motor tuned for 33 bhp and 20.5 Nm of peak torque. The motor is loaded on the feature front with an LED headlamp, TFT screen, USD forks, monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes, dual-channel ABS and a kerb weight of 151 kg. Prices are expected in the vicinity of ₹ 2-2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The CFMoto 650MT, 650GT and the 650NK, are powered by a 649 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor with different outputs on each bike. The 650MT is an adventure tourer set to take on the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT. On the other hand, the CFMoto 650GT is a sports tourer and will take on the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R. More details on the brand's prices, sales and service network; production and availability will be revealed later this month. Keep watching this space for all the details.

