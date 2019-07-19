CFMoto-AMW 300NK, 650NK, 650GT and the 650MT Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto will kick start its India innings today and we are live at the event to bring you all the information about the bikes that will be offered by the company. What we know is that the company has tied up with Bangalore-based AMW Motorcycles to assemble its motorcycles in the country. There will be a sales and service network too that is being set up so that customers' minds are at ease. CFMoto is bringing in four offerings for India and it will begin operations with the 300NK, 650NK, 650GT and the 650MT from its global line-up. The bikes are manufatcured in China and will come to India as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits. The bikes will be assembled at AMW's facility near Hyderabad, and is said to have an annual production capacity of 10,000 units. We will have more information about CFMoto-AMW products and the strategic announcements that will follow with regards to the pricing, availability, sales and service network and more. The company is also likely to announce the other new products that will hit the Indian market by 2020.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of CFMoto-AMW Bikes In India: