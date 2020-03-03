CF Moto 250SR, 300SR Revealed

There is still some time before the new CFMoto 250SR & 300SR are launched in India

CFMoto took the wraps off the 250SR and the 300SR recently. Both motorcycles were showcased earlier as concepts but now they were revealed as Euro 4 spec motorcycles. As the names go, the motorcycles get a 250 cc and a 300 cc motor. The CFMoto 300 SR is based on the 300NK, which was launched in India last year, with a price of ₹ 2.29 lakh. The overall design is like that of a supersport with sharp design. The front fairing and the outer panels on the side are shaped nicely and make for a good looking motorcycle. The headlamp cluster too has a unique design and adds to the aggressive stance that the motorcycle possesses.

Also Read: CFMoto 250SR Motorcycle Concept Revealed

(The CFMoto 300SR will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310 and the KTM RC 390)

The CFMoto 300SR gets a 292 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and makes about 29 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25.3 Nm at 7,250 rpm. And the 250SR gets a 249.2 cc motor which 27.8 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 22 Nm peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Both motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox and there's a slipper clutch on offer too. Both motorcycles also weigh exactly the same at 165 kg (kerb weight) and the power and torque outputs are not very different either. Both motorcycles also get features such as riding modes, TFT screen and so on.

Also Read: CFMoto Begins India Operations With Four New Motorcycles

If these CFMoto motorcycles were to come to India, they would go up against the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the KTM RC range along with the TVS Apache RR 310.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.