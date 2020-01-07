CES 2020: The Mercedes Vision AVTR Is The EV Of The Future Inspired By Avatar

The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR was showcased at the CES 2020 which has been inspired by the movie Avatar. With the Vision AVTR, the brand is now showing how a vehicle can blend harmoniously into its environment and communicate with it. This according to the company is what the future is for Mercedes. A bionic, nature-inspired formal language characterises the appearance of the Vision AVTR. If you remember the Na'vi tribe of Pandora, and of course the Ikran that they connect with, you'd understand what Mercedes is trying to do with the Vision AVTR. It's all about closing that connection with the Vision AVTR as it bonds the user and the car.

Look closely and you'll see the transparent door shells support the impression of lightness and efficiency of the bionic-looking vehicle body. At the same time, they open up the view of the interior and thus underline the holistic design approach. All transparent surfaces are framed with the highest precision by an ornamental serigraphy. The opening and closing of the doors is inspired by the wings of an ikran.

Look closely and you'll see the transparent door shells support the impression of lightness and efficiency of the bionic-looking vehicle body. At the same time, they open up the view of the interior and thus underline the holistic design approach. All transparent surfaces are framed with the highest precision by an ornamental serigraphy. The opening and closing of the doors is inspired by the wings of an ikran.

The Vision AVTR gets a fluent-looking silver surface, as well as bluish luminous accents, such as in the EQ-typical front mask. In contrast, there is the warm rose gold of the rim arms, which is also characteristic of the design language of the product and technology brand EQ. Pulsating fiber optics penetrate the front, side and stern like nerve pathways, connect the exterior with the interior and also make energy and information flows visible in the wheels. Of course all this is inspired by nature in Pandora and it does make an impression. The Vision AVTR has 33 multi-directionally movable surface elements on the back of the vehicle.

The Vision AVTR has 33 multi-directionally movable surface elements on the back of the vehicle. These 'bionic flaps' are reminiscent of several Pandoran animals and communicate through naturally flowing movements in subtle gestures. Both the bionic flaps and the neural light lines react to the approach from the outside and also reflect - by connecting with the driver - the emotions and activities of the occupants. The flaps change their orientation in unison in order to optimally support the vehicle during manoeuvres and to express the connection between human and vehicle also in the exterior. In addition, they can be used as solar panels.

Mercedes has been working on sustainable products for its cars and the AVTR is no different. The company says that the designers have used the woodsprites, the seeds of the Tree of Souls from the movie as inspiration for the design of the wheels. The treads and the illuminated rim arms merge into a completely new wheel sculpture that looks like it has grown organically. All four wheels of the vehicle can change direction. In combination with the axis arrangement of the Vision AVTR, it is possible to move the vehicle not only forwards and backwards, but also diagonally making it agile and maneuverable.

The seats are being made out of sustainable materials

With a combined engine power of more than 469 bhp, the Vision AVTR sets a new benchmark for EQ Power. The electric drive is based on a powerful and compact high-voltage battery. For the first time, the battery technology is based on graphene-based organic cell chemistry and thus completely eliminates rare, toxic and expensive earths such as metals

The six organic-looking segments of the rim are interspersed with blue light guides

In addition to the high energy density, the technology impresses with its fast charging capability via automated, conductive charging technology. This means that the battery will be fully recharging in less than 15 minutes. The technology also allows maximum flexibility with regard to the construction space: With a local minimum of 94 mm, the battery adapts ideally to the shared space vehicle concept, thus maximising interior space. With a capacity of around 110 kWh, the Vision AVTR enables an electric range of more than 700 kilometers. By recuperating during roll-out and braking, the high-voltage battery can be recharged with a higher efficiency.

