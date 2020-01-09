CES 2020: Storm Motors Showcases Its 3-Wheeled Electric Car Concept

Mumbai-based EV start-up Strom Motors has become the first Indian auto company to participate at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. The company was part of the CES' first-ever India pavilion, organised by venture capitalist firm Motwani Jadeja, introducing its three-wheeled electric car concept, the Strom R3. However, the company only showcased a scale model of the electric car at its stall instead of the actual prototype which we first saw back in April 2018, in India. The company is expected to start pre-bookings for the Strom R3 in India in February 2020.

Strom Motors was part of the VC firm Motwani Jadeja's pavilion, which will be the first-ever India pavilion at CES 2020

A unique three-wheeled, compact electric car, the Strom R3 has been designed to re-define personal mobility solution. It measures 2,907 mm in length, 1,450 mm in width, and 1,572 mm in height, with a 2,012 mm wheelbase. Upfront, the R3 gets two 12-inch alloy wheels and one single wheel at the rear, which is attached to the motor. The prototype model that was showcased in India came mated to a 13 kW (17.4 bhp) high-efficiency motor that develops 48 Nm of peak torque and the motor comes mated to an integrated single-speed planetary gearbox.

The company says that the Strom R3 has been designed for the urban market where users generally drive 50-80kms in a day, however, the R3 will offer a maximum range of up to 200 km on a single charge. The Strom-R3 takes about 3 hours for a full charge with the onboard charger that only requires access to 15 Amp plug point.

On the features front, the Strom R3 will come equipped with a host of comfort features as well like - air conditioner with climate control system, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car also offers remote keyless entry, parking assist, rear camera, power windows, and 3-point seatbelts.

