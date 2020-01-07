CES 2020: Manta5 Showcases Hydrofoiler XE-1 Water Bicycle

We've seen amphibious cars, we've seen amphibious motorcycles. We've even seen flying cars over the years, the latest from Hyundai being an example, but not much when it comes to amphibious cycling. Not anymore though, a New Zealand based company Manta5 promises to offer exactly that and has showcased an electric hydrofoil bike at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company making the Hydrofoiler XE-1 says that it uses the same technology as America's Cup sailboats. The XE-1 is underpinned by an aircraft-grade TIG welded 6061-T6 aluminium frame, while power comes from a hybrid drivetrain.

The Hydrofoiler XE-1 is a watercraft for pedalling over water. The XE-1 uses a lithium battery and a 460W e-bike motor that assists riders by providing a top speed of 21 kmph. The e-bike gets a removable battery that can be fully charged in five hours via a standard power socket and provided a ride time of up to 60 minutes on a single charge.

Manta5 says that the hybrid drivetrain on the XE-1 comes with industry-standard components that can be easily replaced. The buoyancy modules have been designed to streamline the Hydrofoiler both above and below water. The Hydrofoiler XE-1 is priced at $7490 (approx. ₹ 5.38 lakh), which does not exactly make it an affordable choice. As an innovation though, it certainly has our attention.

