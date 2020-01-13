New Cars and Bikes in India

CES 2020: Land Rover Defender Showcased With Connectivity Tech

The Defender is equipped with two embedded LTE modems and eSIMs to support connectivity features and will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates for the software and other apps.

Highlights

  • It gets over-the-air updates without interfering the functionality.
  • It debuts Land Rover's new Pivi Pro infotainment system.
Consumer Electronics Show 2020

Land Rover had launched the new Defender in September last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show and it has now showcased its connectivity tech at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) this year. The Defender is equipped with two embedded LTE modems and eSIMs to support connectivity features and will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates for the software and other apps. In fact, the updates will be installed in the background without hindering the functioning of any app.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque To Be Launched This Month

The functional cabin is packed with all the modern-day electronics including a digital console and new pivi Pro infotainment system.

The 2020 Defender also debuts Land Rover's new Pivi Pro infotainment system which is functional anywhere in the world. Two smartphones can be connected simultaneously to the 10-inch touchscreen and the navigation system can cut voice guidance when driving through a familiar route. Other features like 360-degree camera assist, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and head up display are something that we have never seen in a Defender before and the new model gets 85 ECUs that can process 21,000 network messages which is pretty impressive.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover's Sales Dip In 2019, But Show Signs Of Recovery

The 2020 Land Rover Defender retains the boxy silhouette from the original while adapting design language from the DC100 concept

0 Comments

The Defender is underpinned by the D7X platform and Land Rover launched it after completing 62,000 tests and 1.2 million kilometres of rigorous testing. The overall squared silhouette, boxy proportions and flat front and rear surely make it respectful of its past while elements like LED headlamps, flat underbody and a slightly rounded front also make it look modern. As before, the new Land Rover Defender is also offered in two body types- 3 Door and 5 door. The 3 door is Defender 90 which is the short wheelbase version and the 5 door is Defender 110 which is the long wheelbase version. The company is also planning to add a 130 variant sometime later which will be an eight seater version.

