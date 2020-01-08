New Cars and Bikes in India

CES 2020: Lamborghini Huracan Evo Becomes First Car In The World To Get Integrated Amazon Alexa

The Amazon Alexa is not limited to being installed at homes and offices. It is now being offered in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo as well, which becomes the first car to get the cloud-based voice service.

The Amazon Alexa equipped Lamborghini Huracan Evo is on display at the 2020 CES

Highlights

  • Amazon Alexa will be integrated into Huracan's LDVI system
  • It will be on offer on the recently unveiled Huracan RWD
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo is the first car to get integrated Amazon Alexa
Consumer Electronics Show 2020

The line separating a car and a gadget is becoming thinner by the day and the latest example of that is the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo range. Why is it, you would ask? That is because the Huracan Evo becomes the first car in the world to get in-built Amazon Alexa. Yes! the digital personal assistant from Amazon will now be offered in Lamborghini's 2020 Huracan Evo range and this includes the newly launched Huracan Evo RWD as well. The Amazon Alexa equipped Lamborghini Huracan Evo is also on display at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show or CES.

(The driver of a Lamborghini Huracan Evo will be able to control several in-car functions via voice commands, thanks to Amazon Alexa)

Amazon Alexa is a basically a connected infotainment system with digital services and the Lambo Huracan Evo will now have complete in-car control via Alexa. Drivers inside the Huracan Evo can ask Alexa to adjust functions such as climate, interior lighting, seat heating with voice commands. Lamborghini will also integrate Amazon Alexa with the car's LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system, offering voice activation for getting directions, playing music, checking news and weather and so on and so forth. The Alexa integration also connects Lamborghini owners to the growing number of connected devices that work with Alexa. With a simple voice interaction, drivers in the Huracan EVO can control everything from entry gates to thermostats and lights, directly from the car.

The Huracan Evo gets a 5.2 litre V10 engine which is naturally aspirated engine and pumps out 631 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The Huracan Evo accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and the 0-200 kmph sprint is done in 9 seconds. The car has a top speed of 325 kmph.

