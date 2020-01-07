New Cars and Bikes in India

CES 2020: Hyundai's Hub Showcases New Mobility Space In Future Cities

The Hub has a skyport for the PAV on the top and docking stations on the ground for the PBV to approach and depart from multiple directions.

The Hub connects the air-based UAM and ground-based PBV

Hyundai Motor Company went big at the CES 2020 as it showcased three mobility solutions, comprising of Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) and Hub, a place for mobility transfer and community activities. While we have told you about the air taxi that the company plans to develop for Uber, the Hub is all about what future cities are going to look like.

. The Hub has a skyport for the PAV on the top and docking stations on the ground for the PBV to approach and depart from multiple directions. The Hub can be transformed into an infinite number of new spaces depending on how PBVs are connected.

For instance, the Hub can be turned into a cultural complex by bringing together PBVs functioning as concert halls, movie theaters, and museums. It can also be transformed into a medical complex by connecting medical service PBVs in the form of clinics, doctor's offices and pharmacies.

Hyundai plans to make smart mobility more accessible by placing Hubs throughout future cities and building a new mobility ecosystem around the UAM-PBV-Hub network. Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group said, "Our goal is to help build dynamic human-centered future cities and continue our legacy of progress for humanity. CES 2020 is just the start and we will continue to realize this vision."

