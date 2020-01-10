CES 2020: Hyundai, Hexagon, Valeo Unveil A High-Precision Vehicle Positioning System

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Hyundai, Hexagon's Positioning Intelligence Division and Valeo, presented a new technology capable of pinpointing a vehicle's exact location while on the road. Using proprietary centimeter-level precision called High-Precision Positioning (HPP), the system can further enhance a vehicle's advanced active safety technologies. Given the widespread use of GPS positioning in the automotive industry, the technology currently deployed in the automotive industry only approximates positioning to within several meters (between 1.5 and 3 meters in optimum conditions).

Developed by Hexagon, Valeo and their mobile network operator partner, HPP works by applying TerraStar X technology, a correction to the GPS signal received by the vehicle through a channel of the cellular network. The correction to be applied is determined by a network of stationary receivers, which knows their absolute position and serves as a permanent reference point. For example, after an emergency braking event, the vehicle will be able to send information about the maneuver and its exact location - including which part of the road it's on - to other vehicles, making it much easier to anticipate the response required for other vehicles.

High-precision positioning of vehicles also creates opportunities for new uses and services. For example, cities will be able to regulate traffic flows more effectively thanks to real-time information about vehicle locations. It will also facilitate the development of autonomous vehicles, by improving all levels of driving automation from level 2 to level 5. And it will enable onboard navigation systems, in vehicles and on smartphones, to display more accurate and user-friendly maps.

