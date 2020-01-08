CES 2020: Honda Showcases Augmented Driving Concept

It's all about tech at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 and this year a lot of automobile manufacturers made an appearance at the show. Honda introduced its Augmented Driving Concept to address the cultural transition to autonomous vehicles. According to Honda, the customers will be able to enjoy autonomous mobility in new ways when freed from the responsibility of driving. Of course, the thrill the driving is another experience altogether.

Honda has provided seamless transition from autonomous to semi-autonomous driving operation on the Augmented Driving Concept. To respond quickly to the user's curiosity, the autonomous driving system is constantly on standby, ready to intervene and control the vehicle when needed. The driving system changes between automatic and manual mode with a switch, and features more than eight modes between fully autonomous and semi-autonomous operation.

There are various sensors in the vehicle which continuously read the user's intention to smoothly shift between these modes, creating an instinctive driving experience. With its reinvented steering wheel, Honda's Augmented Driving Concept offers new types of driving experiences. By patting the steering wheel twice, the vehicle will start. Pull the steering wheel and the vehicle will slow down; push the steering wheel and the vehicle will accelerate.

