New Cars and Bikes in India

CES 2020: Honda Showcases Augmented Driving Concept

According to Honda, the customers will be able to enjoy autonomous mobility in new ways when freed from the responsibility of driving. Of course, the thrill the driving is another experience altogether.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The driving system changes between automatic and manual mode with a switch

It's all about tech at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 and this year a lot of automobile manufacturers made an appearance at the show. Honda introduced its Augmented Driving Concept to address the cultural transition to autonomous vehicles. According to Honda, the customers will be able to enjoy autonomous mobility in new ways when freed from the responsibility of driving. Of course, the thrill the driving is another experience altogether.

Honda

Honda Cars

Amaze

City

WR-V

2019 Civic

CR-V

Jazz

Accord

BR-V

Honda has provided seamless transition from autonomous to semi-autonomous driving operation on the Augmented Driving Concept. To respond quickly to the user's curiosity, the autonomous driving system is constantly on standby, ready to intervene and control the vehicle when needed. The driving system changes between automatic and manual mode with a switch, and features more than eight modes between fully autonomous and semi-autonomous operation.

mmtrg3vo
0 Comments

There are various sensors in the vehicle which continuously read the user's intention to smoothly shift between these modes, creating an instinctive driving experience. With its reinvented steering wheel, Honda's Augmented Driving Concept offers new types of driving experiences. By patting the steering wheel twice, the vehicle will start. Pull the steering wheel and the vehicle will slow down; push the steering wheel and the vehicle will accelerate.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Amaze with Immediate Rivals

Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze

Popular Honda Cars

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.58 - 11.18 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 11.32 - 16.98 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 9.25 - 12.46 Lakh *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 21.41 - 26.61 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 33.6 - 38.91 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.53 - 10.75 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.89 - 16.41 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
BMW M5 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BMW M5 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities