CES 2020: Bosch Reinvents The 95-Year Old Sunvisor

Picture this scenario, you're driving down the road and the sun hits your eyes. Your very first reaction to that is using the sun visor, so that your eyes aren't burdened with the glare. It's simple technology isn't it, sort of a safety feature which helps keep the driver's attention on the road. Now, of course, you would think that this requires no change at all, right? Bosch however, wants to reinvent the visor because according to them the traditional sun visor is not equipped to adequately address this safety concern. At best, it blocks some of the sun from your eyes but along with it, some of your view is blocked as well.

So at CES 2020, Bosch brought out the Virtual Visor, a transparent LCD and intuitive camera, which replaces the traditional vehicle sun visor completely. As the first reimagined visor in nearly a century, Bosch's technology utilises intelligent algorithms to intuitively block the sun's glare and not the view of the road ahead.

Bosch's technology utilises intelligent algorithms to intuitively block the sun's glare and not the view of the road ahead.

The system uses artificial intelligence to locate the driver within the image from the driver-facing camera. It also utilises AI to determine the landmarks on the face - including where the eyes, nose and mouth are located - so that it can identify shadows on the face. The algorithm analyses the driver's view, darkening only the section of the display through which light hits the driver's eyes. The rest of the display remains transparent, no longer obscuring a large section of the driver's field of vision.

Jason Zink, technical expert for Bosch in North America and one of the co-creators of the Virtual Visor, said, "We discovered early in the development that users adjust their traditional sun visors to always cast a shadow on their own eyes. This realization was profound in helping simplify the product concept and fuel the design of the technology."

The use of liquid crystal technology to block a specific light source decreases dangerous sun glare, driver discomfort and accident risk; it also increases driver visibility, comfort and safety.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.