CES 2020: BMW Previews Future Car Cabins With The i3 Urban Suite

BMW has previewed the future car cabins in the form of the i3 Urban Suite at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, in Las Vegas. The company says that the Urban Suite concept is "designed to offer a mobility experience tailored precisely to the passenger's needs". The aim was to create an inviting and relaxing space on wheels, so the carmaker took a production-spec BMW i3 and completely modified its cabin to mimic the relaxing atmosphere a boutique hotel, albeit leaving the driver seat and dashboard untouched.

The interior of the car welcomes passengers with a laid-back ambience, equipped with a large, comfortable seat with footrest, a screen that flips down from the headliner and a personal Sound Zone. 20 examples of the BMW i3 Urban Suite, which can be summoned using an app, are in action on the streets of Las Vegas. Furthermore, going with the i3 green nature, the company has used recycled materials to design the cabin, especially the fabric, along with certified wood, olive-tanned leather and floor mats made from recyclable materials that can be fed back into the materials cycle.

The BMW i3 Urban Suite comes with coach doors for easy ingress and egress

As for the design, the BMW i3 Urban Suite comes with coach doors for easy ingress and egress. Inside, leather has been largely dispensed with in favour of fabrics and wood instead. There is no rear bench seat in the BMW i3 Urban Suite, its place taken by an amply sized, petrol-coloured lounge chair offering the ultimate in seating comfort. Plus, the sound zone feature will allow passengers to enjoy their choice of entertainment on the flip-down screen without being disturbed or hold phone conversations that cannot be overheard by the chauffeur. Furthermore, the Urban Suite also offers ample storage space, featuring a clothes hanger, a storage tray between the driver's seat and wooden table large enough for a bag or laptop, and a pair of thermoelectric cup holders in the centre console.

The BMW i3 Urban Suites is for those who want to be chauffeur-driven, and customers can use a special app to order one of these. The car will offer its passenger a first-hand experience of the BMW Group's innovative and sustainable mobility concept, demonstrating that luxury travel in the future will have nothing to do with vehicle size. The company says that the BMW i3 Urban Suite also represents a logical step forward in the BMW Group's commitment to sustainable mobility.

