CES 2020: Audi Showcases the AI:ME Concept

Audi's AI:ME concept is not new to us because the company had already showcased it at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show and that's the first time we got it see it. Audi of course, thought it at to bring it to CES 2020 because the AI:ME represents a personal connection between the car and the use and is a lounge of sorts to completely shut one out of what's going on in the outside world - a cocoon of sorts. The Audi AI:ME is an autonomous, fully connected well being lounge for the mega-cities of tomorrow. The concept car allows its passengers to use their time on board as they please and provides a varied offering of communication, entertainment, or simply relaxation.

The Audi AI:ME is part of the family of concept cars that was launched in 2017. Each of the four vision vehicles with electric drive is tailored specially to its clearly defined area of use: The Audi AI:CON for long-distance driving, the AI:RACE for the race track, and the AI:TRAIL for all-terrain driving.

The headlamp and tail-lamps are LED units and the cabin inside carries a minimalist theme

In the AI:ME the user is connected with the Audi Intelligence. The many new systems that lie behind this abbreviation combine two different things: The vehicle's intelligence that enables automated driving and the interaction intelligence that turns the vehicle into a partner for its passengers. The systems "think" for themselves and are able to learn as well as be proactive and individual. In doing so, they enable the car to interact with its passengers with intelligence and empathy. For example, the Audi AI:ME identifies the passengers' preferences in terms of climate control and interior lighting, and also offers suggestions for ideal route guidance.

The overall design is futuristic, with suicide doors at the rear and no B-pillar.

The Audi AI:ME has a length of 4.30 metres and a width of 1.90 metres along with a wheelbase of 2.77 metres and a height of 1.52 metres. Audi says that dimensions of the car are perfect for the city and the space inside the cabin can be utilised in different ways with multiple configurations for seat and stowage.

The Audi AI:ME is a level 4 autonomous car and gets a battery with a capacity of 65 kilowatt hour and there is also a synchronous motor on the rear axle which can generate 170 bhp. It is built on the same platform as the Volkswagen I.D. or the Seat el-Born, which is the MEB platform.

