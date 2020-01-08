CES 2020: Amazon Alexa Equipped Rivian Electric SUV Showcased

American electric vehicle manufacturers Rivian has showcased its upcoming R1T electric pick-up truck and R1S electric SUV at the ongoing 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. One of the biggest highlights of these models is that they will come integrated with Amazon's popular voice assistant system Alexa. Unlike few previously seen models from other OEMs which only come with the ability for you to control Alexa-connected devices from your car, Rivian has embedded Amazon Alexa into the hardware of its upcoming electric vehicles.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gets Amazon Alexa

Both the Rivian R1T electric pick-up truck and R1S electric SUV will come with Amazon Alexa

In addition to the standard controls like - playing music, making calls, navigation and giving commands to connected devices like a light bulb or garage door, this integration further allows control vehicle settings like adjusting climate control, opening windows and the boot among others. Furthermore, the vehicles will also come with a special function called car-to-home and home-to-car function, however, Rivian and Amazon are yet to share more information on those. Also, the R1S and R1T also come with bed cameras which will allow the user to keep an eye on the car via a Fire TV or Echo Show device.

While most of these functions will require you to have access to the internet to be able to use them, Rivian says that given the level of integration with the Alexa device, some of the function can be accessed even offline. However, the specifics are still unknown. Interestingly, Rivian R1T and R1S were not the only vehicles at the Amazon pavilion. In fact, Italian supercar maker Lamborghini also showcased 2020 Huracan Evo gets similar features.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.