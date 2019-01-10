New Cars and Bikes in India

CES 2019: Ducati Demonstrates Car To Bike Communication System

The inter-vehicle communication technology has been developed in conjunction with Audi and Ford.

View Photos
Ducati demonstrated its latest inter-vehicle communications technology at the CES 2019

Highlights

  • New inter-vehicle communication technology demonstrated at CES 2019
  • Ducati, Audi and Ford join hands for C-V2X technology demonstration
  • Ducati developing new safety systems and technologies for motorcycles

Ducati demonstrated a new car to motorcycle communication technology at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas. The new inter-vehicle communication has been developed together with parent company Audi, and another automotive partner, Ford. The communication system, called ConVeX (Connected Vehicle to Everything), or C-V2X, interlinks vehicles, street infrastructure and even pedestrians. A Ducati Multistrada 1260 was implemented in the test, which took place at the 2019 CES Show. The project is a key part of Ducati's "Safety Road Map 2025" strategy which aims to develop new safety systems and technologies for motorcycles.

Also Read: Ducati Working On Inter-Vehicle Communication Technology

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

SuperSport

Diavel

1299 Panigale

Monster 797

Panigale V4

Monster 821

Scrambler

Monster 1200

959 Panigale

Multistrada 1260

XDiavel

Scrambler Desert Sled

Multistrada 950

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Hypermotard

Hyperstrada

Multistrada 1200

Multistrada 1200S

Scrambler 1100

"The demonstration is showing use cases in which advanced technologies can significantly improve the safety of motorcycle users. C-V2X communication is one of the key projects of the Ducati 2025 safety road map. There's no better place than CES to talk about our roadmap towards the future," said Pierluigi Zampieri, Vehicle Innovation Manager at Ducati Motor Holding.

As part of this strategy, the Italian manufacturer is extending cornering ABS to its entire range, which will be followed in 2020 by the market launch of a bike with front and rear radar. At the ongoing CES 2019, the three automotive brands announced their joint efforts to accelerate commercial deployment of C-V2X direct communication technology for roadside safety, traffic efficiency and automated driving.

0 Comments

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 joined vehicles from Audi and Ford, all equipped with C-V2X wireless direct communication to demonstrate various driving situations. One situation demonstrated how C-V2X can be used between vehicles to negotiate the right of way in a four-way, non-signalised intersection, where each vehicle couldn't necessarily see each other. The three companies also exhibited other Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Pedestrian and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure scenarios, using the Intersection Movement Assist (IMA) scenario which is designed to address angle collisions at intersections. The C-V2X also protects vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists, as well as provide advance warning of road construction ahead.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati SuperSport with Immediate Rivals

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati
SuperSport
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph
Thruxton R
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki
GSX S1000
Benelli TNT R
Benelli
TNT R
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki
GSX S1000F
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-10R
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
Aprilia
Mana 850 GT
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia
Dorsoduro 900
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph
Street Triple
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati
Hypermotard
TAGS :
CES 2019 Consumer Electronics Show 2019 Ducati Connected Vehicle Technology C-V2X Vehicle to Everything Technology

Latest News

Audi India Sales Drop 18 per cent In 2018
Audi India Sales Drop 18 per cent In 2018
CES 2019: Ducati Demonstrates Car To Bike Communication System
CES 2019: Ducati Demonstrates Car To Bike Communication System
Tesla To Retire Lowest-Priced Versions Of Its Model S, X Vehicles
Tesla To Retire Lowest-Priced Versions Of Its Model S, X Vehicles
New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Unveiled
New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Unveiled
Honda City ZX MT Petrol Variant Launched In India; Priced Ar Rs. 12.75 Lakh
Honda City ZX MT Petrol Variant Launched In India; Priced Ar Rs. 12.75 Lakh
CES 2019: Novus Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
CES 2019: Novus Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Of Select Models
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Of Select Models
Volkswagen Ford Alliance To Go Deeper, Details To Be Revealed Next Week
Volkswagen Ford Alliance To Go Deeper, Details To Be Revealed Next Week
New Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
New Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
Ministry Of Finance Inducts 15 Mahindra e-Verito Electric Vehicles In Its Fleet; Opens 28 Charging Points At North Block
Ministry Of Finance Inducts 15 Mahindra e-Verito Electric Vehicles In Its Fleet; Opens 28 Charging Points At North Block
Mercedes-Benz India Sets Luxury Car Sales Record For 2018
Mercedes-Benz India Sets Luxury Car Sales Record For 2018
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Lorenzo Rises Up To 14th As Hero Riders Drop Pace
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Lorenzo Rises Up To 14th As Hero Riders Drop Pace
Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open; Launch By Mid-February 2019
Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open; Launch By Mid-February 2019

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 55.05 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 7.67 - 9.88 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 16.94 - 22.69 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 9.88 - 10.02 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati Hypermotard
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada
Ducati Hyperstrada
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
₹ 18.48 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Of Select Models
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Of Select Models
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities