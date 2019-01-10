CES 2019: Ducati Demonstrates Car To Bike Communication System

Ducati demonstrated a new car to motorcycle communication technology at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas. The new inter-vehicle communication has been developed together with parent company Audi, and another automotive partner, Ford. The communication system, called ConVeX (Connected Vehicle to Everything), or C-V2X, interlinks vehicles, street infrastructure and even pedestrians. A Ducati Multistrada 1260 was implemented in the test, which took place at the 2019 CES Show. The project is a key part of Ducati's "Safety Road Map 2025" strategy which aims to develop new safety systems and technologies for motorcycles.

Also Read: Ducati Working On Inter-Vehicle Communication Technology

"The demonstration is showing use cases in which advanced technologies can significantly improve the safety of motorcycle users. C-V2X communication is one of the key projects of the Ducati 2025 safety road map. There's no better place than CES to talk about our roadmap towards the future," said Pierluigi Zampieri, Vehicle Innovation Manager at Ducati Motor Holding.

As part of this strategy, the Italian manufacturer is extending cornering ABS to its entire range, which will be followed in 2020 by the market launch of a bike with front and rear radar. At the ongoing CES 2019, the three automotive brands announced their joint efforts to accelerate commercial deployment of C-V2X direct communication technology for roadside safety, traffic efficiency and automated driving.

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 joined vehicles from Audi and Ford, all equipped with C-V2X wireless direct communication to demonstrate various driving situations. One situation demonstrated how C-V2X can be used between vehicles to negotiate the right of way in a four-way, non-signalised intersection, where each vehicle couldn't necessarily see each other. The three companies also exhibited other Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Pedestrian and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure scenarios, using the Intersection Movement Assist (IMA) scenario which is designed to address angle collisions at intersections. The C-V2X also protects vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists, as well as provide advance warning of road construction ahead.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.