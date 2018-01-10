CES 2018: Kia Unveils Niro EV Concept With 383 Km Range

At the CES 2018, Kia Motors took the wraps off the Niro electric vehicle concept, as part of the company's plan to offer a total of 16 electrified vehicles by 2025, including a fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in 2020. Combining stylish design of a modern compact SUV with the high efficiency of an advanced battery-electric powertrain, the Kia Niro EV Concept is the next step in the brand's ongoing journey to electrification. Created by Kia's design studio in Korea, the Niro EV Concept is a fully-electric compact SUV. The Niro EV Concept is powered by a next-generation electric vehicle powertrain, using new production technologies earmarked for near-future EVs from Kia.

(Inside, the cabin has been designed with a pure, minimalist and digital appearance)

Also Read: CES 2018: Kia Reveals ACE Strategy For Connected And Electric Cars

The traditional grille is replaced by a smooth interactive display panel, combined with ultra-slim lamp technology in the overall front. In profile, the concept draws inspiration from the current Kia Niro, with a modish compact crossover silhouette, elevated body and wide C-pillar. The Niro EV Concept's seamless rear aspect has clean and sharp trailing edges allowing air to flow more easily off the back of the car.

(Created by Kia's design studio in Korea, the Niro EV Concept is a fully-electric compact SUV)

Inside, the cabin has been designed with a pure, minimalist and digital appearance, creating greater user interaction with new technologies and features. With a wrap-around design to cocoon the driver and passengers, the dashboard's horizontal layout has broad and smooth surfaces. The effect is an innate sense of space and calm in the cabin, enhanced by the soft shades of silver, grey and bronze covering every surface. The concept's new Active Pedestrian Warning System (APWS) features a combination of front view cameras, object recognition technology and front speakers, which will sound off an alert to the driver if the system detects a pedestrian or cyclist crossing in front of the car.

(The traditional grille is replaced by a smooth interactive display panel)

Also Read: Kia Motors To Reveal All-Electric Concept Car At CES 2018

The Niro EV Concept is powered by a next-generation electric vehicle powertrain with a high-capacity 64 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, paired with a powerful 150 kW electric motor. The Niro EV Concept suggests a driving range of 383 kilometers, with zero tailpipe emissions.

(The Niro EV Concept's seamless rear aspect has clean and sharp trailing edges allowing air to flow more easily off the back of the car)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.