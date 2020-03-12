Cellestial E-Mobility Unveils New Electric Tractor Prototype With Swappable Batteries

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle start-up, Cellestial E-Mobility, has recently unveiled its first electric tractor prototype in India. A first-of-its-kind electric tractor in its segment, the new e-Tractor comes with swappable batteries, regenerative braking and power inversion mode, which allows the user to use the tractor to power a UPS. Completely developed in-house, the electric Tractor is targeted towards the Indian Agri and goods carriage segment and offers a maximum range of 75 km on a single charge and can be recharged using a residential single-phase 16 Amps outlet.

Cellestial E-Mobility Founders (L-R) Siddarth Durairajan, Founder& CEO, Syed Mubasheer Ali - Co-Founder& Partner, Vinod Moudgil, Director, Midhun Kumar -Director Manufacturing

Now, this is not the first electric tractor prototype in India. Back in 2017, Tractor manufacturer Escorts had also showcased its first electric tractor concept, however, the model is yet to enter series production. In those regards, Cellestial E-Mobility plans to launch the new e-Tractor by the end of 2020 and targets to build 8,000 tractors in the next 3 years months. However, currently, it's still a prototype model and the company is working on getting certifications for a proper market launch.

The company says that in 2019, the entire market sold 8,78,000 units of tractors, so, it currently holds great potential for electric tractors. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 per cent per annum until 2024. Talking about its positioning and target market, Siddhartha Durairajan, Co-Founder Promoter of Cellestial E- Mobility said, "The e- tractor is engineered to be a zero-emission environment-friendly tractor for horticultural or Greenhouse works or moving goods within factories, warehouses and to haul baggage in airports. Besides, Cellestial's 6 bhp (4.4kW) electric tractor (equivalent to 21 bhp diesel tractor) is equipped with residential power socket charging and battery-swapping enabled."

Cellestial electric tractor gets a 150 Ah Lithium-Ion battery that powers an electric motor producing 18 bhp and develops 53 Nm of peak torque

The new electric tractor prototype is 150 Ah Lithium-Ion battery that powers a 4.4 kW electric motor capable of producing the equivalent of 18 bhp and develops 53 Nm of peak torque. The e-Tractor can do a top speed of 20 kmph and comes with a putting capacity of 1.2 tonnes. The battery can be fully charged in 6 hours with a regular charger, while with a fast charger it can be a 100 per cent battery capacity in 2 hours. Also, as already mentioned, the Cellestial e-Tractor comes with regenerative braking electric drive systems, which converts the vehicle's kinetic energy into chemical energy stored in the battery, where it can be used later to drive the vehicle.

