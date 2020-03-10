New Cars and Bikes in India

Ceat Zoom Rad Limited Edition Tyres Launched For Holi

The new limited edition Ceat Zoom Rad tyres get new coloured sidewalls and can be had in blue, orange and blue and orange, paint options.

The tyres are based on the standard Zoom Rad range and do not get any changes in the composition

Tyre maker Ceat has introduced its new limited edition Zoom Rad tubeless tyres on the occasion of Holi - the festival of colours. While the introduction of the tubeless tyres mat not be the most exciting part, what makes these tyres special are the funky coloured sidewalls. The Zoom Rad tyres get new graphics on the sidewall and can be ordered in blue, orange, and blue and orange colour schemes. The tyres are compatible with a number of motorcycles including the Yamaha FZ, Yamaha Fazer, Suzuki Gixxer and the Suzuki Intruder.

Speaking on the limited edition offering, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT said, "We drew inspiration from Holi - festival of colours to launch the limited edition tyres. With our messaging 'Express Yourself', consumers get a chance to represent themselves with colours. Our vision is to make mobility safer and smarter with each day and CEAT's Zoom RAD tyres are designed keeping in mind the customer preferences of excellent control, stability and a trouble-free ride."

The limited-edition Ceat Zoom Rad tubeless tyres will be available in motorcycle radials. Ceat says the new tyres come with wide shoulder grooves and high rubber content that offers better Cornering ability, good grip and a smooth ride, along with better tyre life. The new tyres will be available across the company's outlets and distributors pan India, while you can also purchase the same online on the company's website.

