CEAT SecuraDrive Tyres For Sedans Launched In India

Indian tyre maker CEAT has launched new 'SecuraDrive' range of high speed tyres. The manufacturer says that the new CEAT SecuraDrive tyres cater to the premium sedan segment cars in the country and have been successful in the European market. The same technology has been adopted to the Indian conditions as well, says the company. CEAT is offering the SecuraDrive tyres in seven sizes including 215/60R16, 205/55R16, 195/55R16 195/65R15, 185/60R15, 195/60R15, 175/65R15. The new tyre range will compete against of offerings from Michelin, Pirelli, Bridgestone, Apollo and several other tyre manufacturers.

Speaking about the launch, CEAT India - Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nitish Bajaj said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of our European range of CEAT SecuraDrive tyres in India, with these tyres, we hope to create a new benchmark in high speed car tyre range. The launch of CEAT SecuraDrive, intends to strengthen our association with our Vision of making mobility safer and smarter everyday. With exceptional braking on both wet and dry surfaces, we are sure the new range of SecuraDrive tyres will definitely become the first choice for the ones seeking superior control at high speeds.

The CEAT SecuraDrive tyres are said to be designed to provide a mix of comfortability and safety at high speeds. The tyres come with wide longitudinal grooves intended for aquaplaning resistance, while the new generation compound is intended to provide superior grip. CEAT also says that the new tyres have an optimised tread pattern that helps in lowering tyre noise. The new range of tyres are available across authorised dealerships at key markets across the country

