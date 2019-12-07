CEAT Launches Gripp XL And Zoom X3 Tubeless Tyres At India Bike Week 2019

CEAT Tyres has announced the launch of its new tubeless range of tyres - Gripp XL and Zoom X3 at the ongoing India Bike Week 2019. The new Gripp XL tubeless tyre has been designed to offer 'Superior Grip' on kind of all-terrains and features an angular block pattern for better traction. The Gripp XL tyres also come with wider groove width between the blocks that provide better water channelling and superior wet grip, and these are exclusively launched for all Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The new CEAT Zoom X3 series, on the other hand, comes in two options - the Zoom X3 and Zoom X3 F Tubeless, and these are designed to offer 'Superior control at High Speeds'. The Zoom X3 rear tyre Zig Zag Centre Groove that helps with better straight-line stability with a wiping effect on wet roads improved aquaplaning, good water channelling, and improved traction on wet & dry roads. The Zoom X3 F for the front tyres come with a continuous circumferential groove in the shoulder and enhance ride and handling and sharp cornering ability. The tyres have been designed for bikes above 150+ cc like the Pulsar 220/180/160, Avenger, and the Apache series, among others.

Speaking at the event Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT said, "Our vision is to make mobility safer and smarter every day and we are proud to be associated with India Bike Week 2019 as the Safety partner. We are also very glad to present our new Tubeless range of Gripp XL and Zoom X3 tyres, which are designed, by keeping in mind the customer preference for tyres that provide superior control and stability on all terrains."

