Cars Sales August 2018: Honda Sales Drop By 2 per Cent

Honda Cars India reported a drop in sales for August 2018 by 2 per cent, affected due to the Kerala floods and price increase across all models.

Honda Cars India released its sales report for the month of August 2018, and the company has sold 17,020 units in the country. The automaker reported a marginal drop in volumes of nearly 2 per cent, as against 17,365 units sold during the same month last year. The decline in volumes comes after the Japanese auto giant reported impressive sales for the month July this year. Honda attributed the decline in sales to the Kerala floods, along with the price hike on its products during the previous month.

Speaking about the car sales for August 2018, Honda India, SVP and Director, Marketing and Sales, Rajesh Goel said, “There was an impact of Kerala floods and heavy rains in many parts of the country combined with GST related high base effect of Aug 17. We hope to recover quickly and keep growing strongly with rollout of attractive offers starting from today through the festive season ahead.”

While the automaker did not disclose the breakup sales for each model, the Honda City, Amaze and the WR-V have been brisk sellers for the company in recent months. In August this year, Honda also exported 601 units from its domestic facilities. With respect to year-to-date growth, Honda India has sold a total of 79,599 units between April and August, 2018. That's a 9 per cent increase in volumes as compared to 73,012 sold in the same period during the last fiscal.

With the state of Kerala recovering from the aftermath of floods and heavy rains, the region is expected to start once again contributing to the overall sales not only for Honda but other manufacturers as well. Meanwhile, Honda Cars India is gearing up to introduce the new generation CR-V soon with the model slated for an October 2018 launch, and will take on a host of full-size SUVs in the segment.

