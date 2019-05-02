New Cars and Bikes in India

Cars Sales April 2019: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent

Hyundai Motor India's domestic sales were down by 10.1 per cent which is likely to affect the overall industry figures as it's the second largest carmaker in India.

View Photos
Hyundai domestic sales were down by 10.1 per cent.

Highlights

  • Hyundai Motor domestic sales were down while exports continued to rise.
  • Increasing commodity prices are likely to disrupt the demand.
  • The upcoming Hyundai Venue is expected to generate volumes.

April has been a rather challenging month for carmakers in India. After Maruti Suzuki which is the market leader, India's second largest carmaker- Hyundai Motor has witnessed a decline of 10.1 per cent in sales. The company sold 42,005 units in April 2019 as compared to 46,735 units in the same month last year. However, its exports continued to grow and were up by 29.1 per cent selling 16,800 units against 13,009 units which were exported in the corresponding month last year. Hyundai's cumulative sales were down by 1.6 per cent at 58,805 units against 59,744 units which were sold in April 2018.

Also Read: 2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

i20

Santro

Creta

EON

Grand i10

New Verna

Xcent

i20 Active

Elantra

Santa Fe

Tucson

Negative growth reported by India's two of the largest carmakers is expected to dent the sales of the Industry. Carmakers have faced several challenges in the last quarter which took a toll on the sales. For instance, various policy revisions such as onetime payment of insurance premium led to increase in the on road price of vehicles. Companies have also stated rising commodity prices as one of the major disruptions which led to an increase in the prices.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review

374qu3v8 The upcoming Hyundai Venue is expected to give a fillip to the sales of the Korean carmaker.
0 Comments

Moreover, the entry segment cars have also become more expensive due to several upgradations in a bid to comply with the upcoming safety norms. This has certainly affected sales of the entry-level vehicles which are the biggest volumes generators in the Indian market. That said, the UV segment is expected to witness growth led by the demand for compact SUVs. Hyundai also is all set to launch the Venue which will be its first-ever subcompact SUV in India and is expected to give a fillip to its sales.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai i20 with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai i20
Hyundai
i20
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno RS
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
TAGS :
Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India Hyundai car sales Hyundai Car Sales In India Hyundai Car Sales April 2019 Hyundai India Hyundai cars in India

Latest News

Mahindra Passenger Car Sales Decline By 9 Per Cent In April 2019
Mahindra Passenger Car Sales Decline By 9 Per Cent In April 2019
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Bajaj Sales Rise By 2 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Bajaj Sales Rise By 2 Per Cent
Cars Sales April 2019: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent
Cars Sales April 2019: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent
Remembering Ayrton Senna On His 25th Death Anniversary: 10 Facts
Remembering Ayrton Senna On His 25th Death Anniversary: 10 Facts
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.52 - 8.62 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.17 - 16.76 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.11 - 12.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 16.43 - 23.77 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities