New Cars and Bikes in India

Carlos Ghosn Set For Release After Japan Court Grants $4.5 Million Bail

The Tokyo District Court set bail at 500 million yen ($4.5 million) as Carlos Ghosn faces four charges ranging from concealing part of his salary from shareholders to syphoning off Nissan funds for his personal use.

View Photos
Prosecutors are likely to appeal the court's decision, delaying Carlos Ghosn's immediate release

A Japanese court granted Carlos Ghosn bail Thursday, meaning the former Nissan boss could soon walk out of his Tokyo detention centre to prepare his defence against multiple charges of financial misconduct.

The Tokyo District Court set bail at 500 million yen ($4.5 million) as the 65-year-old auto sector legend faces four charges ranging from concealing part of his salary from shareholders to syphoning off Nissan funds for his personal use.

Prosecutors are likely to appeal the court's decision, delaying his immediate release but public broadcaster NHK said he could walk out of his detention centre "as early as Thursday".

Ghosn denies all the charges, with a spokesperson for the executive saying on Monday he would "vigorously defend himself against these baseless accusations and fully expects to be vindicated".

The spokesperson said Ghosn was being detained "under cruel and unjust conditions, in violation of his human rights, in an effort by prosecutors to coerce a confession from him".

On Monday, he was hit with what experts have described as the most serious charges yet as prosecutors accused him of syphoning off $5 million of Nissan cash transferred from the company to a dealership in Oman.

He also faces two charges of deferring some $80 million of his salary and hiding this in official documents to shareholders and seeking to shift personal investment losses to the firm during the 2008 financial crisis.

Ghosn has already been granted bail once, posting $9 million and vowing not to leave Japan and to live in a small court-appointed apartment in central Tokyo -- a far cry from his former luxury suite.

Last time he left the detention centre in northern Tokyo, he was dressed in a cap, face mask and workman's uniform in an apparent attempt to evade dozens of journalists from around the world hoping to snap a picture of the fallen tycoon.

The bizarre stunt was cooked up by one of his lawyers, Takashi Takano, who later apologised for "tainting" the reputation of his client who usually appears in public in sharp suits.

"Tell the truth"

Ghosn was preparing to hold a much-anticipated news conference to "tell the truth" about his case but he was re-arrested shortly beforehand to face questioning about the alleged $5 million embezzlement.

Clearly aware he was about to return to custody, Ghosn pre-recorded a video in which he attacked "backstabbing" Nissan executives of a "plot" against him, as they feared closer ties with French partner Renault.

Japanese media reported on Tuesday that the French firm had offered a "management integration proposal" to Nissan, which was poised to reject it as they believe it does not provide equality to the Japanese company.

Unless re-arrested over further allegations, Ghosn will be free to organise his defence ahead of a possible trial that is likely to take months to prepare.

Ghosn's lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka has told reporters that a trial as early as the autumn was "not possible for various reasons".

His lawyers have demanded he be tried separately from Nissan, which also faces charges for submitting the suspect financial documents, and have voiced fears he will not receive a fair trial.

0 Comments

The dramatic case has thrown the international spotlight on the Japanese justice system, derided by critics as "hostage justice" as it allows prolonged detention and relies heavily on suspects' confessions.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Carlos Ghosn Carlos Ghosn Arrest Carlos Ghosn bail

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn Set For Release After Japan Court Grants $4.5 Million Bail
Carlos Ghosn Set For Release After Japan Court Grants $4.5 Million Bail
EV Owners Can Use Google Maps For Real-Time Info On charging Stations In US, UK
EV Owners Can Use Google Maps For Real-Time Info On charging Stations In US, UK
Ford Invests $500 Million In Rivian; Partnership To Deliver All-New Ford Battery Electric Vehicle
Ford Invests $500 Million In Rivian; Partnership To Deliver All-New Ford Battery Electric Vehicle
Tesla Reports $702 Million Loss In The Last Quarter; Promises Return To Profit
Tesla Reports $702 Million Loss In The Last Quarter; Promises Return To Profit
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Ford Motor Company, Autonomic, and Amazon Web Services Collaborate For Vehicle Connectivity and Mobility Services
Ford Motor Company, Autonomic, and Amazon Web Services Collaborate For Vehicle Connectivity and Mobility Services
Triumph Speed Twin Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 9.46 Lakh
Triumph Speed Twin Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 9.46 Lakh
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
BMW To Buy Cobalt Directly from Australia, Morocco For EV Batteries
BMW To Buy Cobalt Directly from Australia, Morocco For EV Batteries
Aston Martin Shows Off DBS Superleggera Volante
Aston Martin Shows Off DBS Superleggera Volante
2019 Triumph Speed Twin India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images, Features
2019 Triumph Speed Twin India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images, Features
Harley-Davidson 2019 First Quarter Sales Fall
Harley-Davidson 2019 First Quarter Sales Fall
Harley-Davidson Points To Tariff Impact As Trump Weighs In
Harley-Davidson Points To Tariff Impact As Trump Weighs In
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: Price Expectation
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: Price Expectation
Bugatti Divo Undergoes Desert Testing
Bugatti Divo Undergoes Desert Testing

Latest Cars

6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.01 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 - 96.89 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Bajaj Qute
Bajaj Qute
₹ 2.77 - 3.1 Lakh *
View More
x
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review
Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities